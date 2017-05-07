Niigata manager Miura to step down from post

Fumitake Miura is poised to step down as manager of struggling Albirex Niigata.

The J. League first-division club announced Sunday that Miura has been placed on leave. The 46-year-old offered to resign after Friday’s 3-0 defeat against Kawasaki Frontale.

Brazilian-born former Japan striker Wagner Lopes is in negotiations with Niigata to take over as manager, according to a source close to the matter.

Koichiro Katafuchi will act as caretaker manager until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Niigata is currently second from bottom in the J1 standings with just five points from 10 games this season.

Miura was manager of third-division AC Nagano Parceiro last year and took over as head coach at Albirex this season.