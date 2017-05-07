Doi wins first match at Madrid Open

Misaki Doi got off to a winning start at the Madrid Open women’s singles with a three-set defeat of American world No. 10 Madison Keys on Saturday.

Doi, ranked 52nd, defeated the ninth-seeded Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to book her place in the second round, while there was also a win for compatriot Nao Hibino and her Polish partner Alicja Rosolska in the first round of doubles action.

Hibino and Rosolska dropped the first set 3-6, won the second 6-2, and then closed out the match 10-2 in a super-tiebreak against Switzerland’s Xenia Knoll and American Asia Muhammad.