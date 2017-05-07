Castro shines against former team in Yankees’ win over Cubs

Starlin Castro got the ball back from his long drive in the fourth inning.

They used to keep his home-run balls in the bleachers at Wrigley Field. Not so much anymore.

Castro drove in three runs against his former team, Aaron Hicks tied a career high with four hits and the New York Yankees pounded Brett Anderson and the Chicago Cubs 11-6 on Saturday night.

“To come back here and hit a homer is pretty fun,” Castro said. “It feels really good to come in here and compete against my ex-team.”

Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the AL East leaders (19-9) earned their fourth straight win, extending their surprising start. Jordan Montgomery (2-1) pitched into the seventh for his first road win in his fifth major league start.

“As guys come in, they’re doing the job,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We don’t ever know where the offense is going to come, but you feel it’ll come from more than just one spot in the order.”

Castro, a three-time All-Star with the Cubs before he was traded to the Yankees in December 2015, hit an RBI double in New York’s five-run first. He drove a 3-1 pitch from reliever Felix Pena deep into the bleachers in left for a two-run shot in the fourth, giving the Yankees an 8-0 lead.

As per the custom on visiting home runs at the Friendly Confines, a fan threw the ball back on the field.

“I spent really good times in Chicago, now I feel good,” Castro said. “I feel good here.”

Castro finished with three hits in his fifth straight multihit game, running his AL-best batting average to .381. Hicks has 10 hits in his last 20 at-bats.

Anderson (2-2) allowed hits to six of his first seven batters before he was pulled with one out in the first with lower back tightness. He also committed a throwing error that brought in a run.

There were a few boos from the crowd of 40,735 as Anderson walked off the mound with a trainer. The left-hander has recorded just five outs over his last two starts, allowing 12 runs and 13 hits.

“The last two starts here at home have been embarrassing from my perspective,” he said.

Indians 3, Royals 1

In Kansas City, Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Cleveland.

Orioles 6, White Sox 5

In Baltimore, Dylan Bundy pitched six effective innings to earn his fourth straight victory, Trey Mancini homered and drove in three runs and the Orioles beat Chicago.

Athletics 6, Tigers 5

In Oakland, Adam Rosales hit a two-run single off closer Francisco Rodriguez with two outs in the ninth inning.

Angels 2, Astros 1

In Anaheim, Andrelton Simmons singled in a run with one out in the ninth inning, helping the Angels break a three-game losing streak.

Norichika Aoki was 1-for-4 for Houston.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Logan Morrison and Colby Rasmus hit two-run homers and Jake Odorizzi pitched seven strong innings.

Mariners 8, Rangers 2

In Seattle, Danny Valencia drove in two during the Mariners’ seven-run seventh inning against Texas.

Reds 11, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Rick Porcello pitched seven sharp innings and got some rare run support for his first victory since opening day, and Chris Young homered twice to lead Boston over the Twins.

Pirates 2, Brewers 1 (10)

In Pittsburgh, Josh Harrison singled home Gift Ngoepe with one out in the 10th inning to give the Pirates the win.

Dodgers 10, Padres 2

In San Diego, Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning and rookie Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam and drove in five runs.

Nationals 6, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Ryan Zimmerman homered, drove in three runs and led Washington over the Phillies.

Mets 11, Marlins 3

In New York, Asdrubal Cabrera doubled to spark a five-run first inning against fill-in starter Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1), then joined the Mets’ long injury list when he hurt his left thumb and was forced to leave a rout of Miami.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-4 for the Marlins, while reliever Junichi Tazawa kept the Mets off the board for 1⅓ innings.

Cardinals 5, Braves 3

In Atlanta, Mike Leake won his fourth straight decision, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams homered and St. Louis beat the Braves.

Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 1

In Denver, Tyler Anderson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts, Mark Reynolds homered for the second consecutive game and Colorado routed Arizona.

Reds 14, Giants 2

In Cincinnati, Adam Duvall, Patrick Kivlehan and Eugenio Suarez each hit a solo home run in the first three innings, and the Reds set a season high in runs for the second straight game with a rout of San Francisco.