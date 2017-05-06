Kipchoge misses two-hour target in pursuit of marathon speed record

Kipchoge misses two-hour target

AP — Eliud Kipchoge was 25 seconds from making history on Saturday but in the end the Olympic champion was just short of becoming the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours. The Kenyan ran the 42.195 km in 2 hours and 24 seconds, beating Dennis Kimetto’s world record of 2:02:57, but the Kenyan failed to run the first sub-two hour marathon.

The attempt at Monza’s Formula One racecourse did not go down as an official world record, sanctioned by the IAAF, due to variables like pacers entering mid-race and drinks being given to runners via mopeds.

For the entire attempt, Kipchoge ran behind a six-man pace-setting team which trailed a time-keeping vehicle by less than 10 meters.

Despite narrowly missing the mark, Kipchoge said he believed it was possible and that he could make another attempt.

Speaking trackside to Britain’s Paula Radcliffe, a former three-time winner of the London marathon, Kipchoge said: “I hope next time … but I can say it’s closer (possible) for a human to run under the two-hour mark.”

In his pursuit of sporting immortality Kipchoge had to set a ferocious pace of 4:34 per mile, seven seconds quicker than the world-record pace set by Kimetto at the 2014 Berlin Marathon.

Requiring the sort of evolutionary leap against the clock that is usually only achieved over decades, Kipchoge started in promising fashion.

Despite being one second over the target time after 5 km, he was clocked at five seconds under after 10, then 15 km and was still two seconds inside the target at the 25-km mark.

But over the remaining third of the race, in slightly humid conditions, Kipchoge steadily began to fall behind pace.

He was clocked at over six seconds over the required pace at the 35 km mark and, over the remaining distance, began to steadily trail his pacesetters before finishing just 25 seconds over the target.