Nishikori set for return in Madrid

Kei Nishikori will be seeded sixth and is set to face either Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in his opening match at the Madrid Open after the draw was made Friday.

World No. 7 Nishikori, who withdrew from last month’s Barcelona Open with a right wrist injury, enters the Madrid Open from the second round of the tournament.

The 27-year-old has been working his way back to fitness at his training base in Florida but he pulled out of an exhibition match he was scheduled to play in ahead of the Madrid Open.