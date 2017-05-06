Blues slip past Predators

The St. Louis Blues needed a spark. Dmitrij Jaskin gave it to them.

Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season, Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner and the Blues topped the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night to stay alive in their second-round series.

Jaskin found out moments before the game he was in the lineup in place of Alexander Steen, who was sidelined by a lower-body injury. Jaskin had just one goal in 51 games this season.

“Steener, even though he didn’t play, he supported us,” he said. “He actually called that I’m going to score.”

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third, knocking in a rebound from right in front for a 2-1 St. Louis lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals, including three game-winners.

“You’d like to score earlier, but you don’t really think about that,” he said. “You just go play and obviously when it’s a tie game or a close game, you want to step up for your team.”

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Ducks 4, Oilers 3 (2OT)

In Anaheim, Corey Perry scored 6:57 into the second overtime after the Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation, completing a spectacular victory over Edmonton and seizing a 3-2 lead in their series.

Rickard Rakell put the tying goal through a crowd of prone players with 15 seconds left in regulation to cap a stunning sequence of three goals in just over three minutes, all with goalie John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.

After nearly 27 tense minutes of overtime, Perry collected a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and waited out a sprawling Cam Talbot to finish Anaheim’s third straight win — and the first home victory for either team in the series.

Game 6 is set for Sunday in Edmonton.