Run for the Roses looks wide open

The absence of a dominant horse suggests an open race in Saturday’s 143rd Kentucky Derby and bettors should not overlook Patch and the longshots in the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

Classic Empire, at 4-1, was the narrow early line favorite in the opener of the U.S. Triple Crown for three-year-old thoroughbreds, followed by Always Dreaming and McCracken at 5-1 with Irish War Cry a 6-1 choice in the 20-horse field.

Rain was in the forecast, with an estimated 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday.