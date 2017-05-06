Budenholzer pares down role; Hawks GM resigns

The Atlanta Hawks’ next general manager will have total authority of personnel decisions following moves on Friday, which dismantled the two-tier management team of Mike Budenholzer and Wes Wilcox.

Budenholzer resigned as the Hawks’ president of basketball operations and will remain as coach, and Wilcox resigned as general manager and “will become an adviser to ownership.”

Budenholzer will remain involved in personnel decisions, but principal owner Tony Ressler stressed the new general manager will be in charge.

“I think we as a franchise need more firepower to get to the next level,” Ressler said Friday.

Ressler said he hopes to have a new general manager before the June 22 NBA draft and free agency.

After saying two weeks ago he had confidence in the team’s leadership with Budenholzer and Wilcox, Ressler said “it became painfully obvious” changes were needed after meeting with each of the two.

“I thought then and now that Bud is a heck of a basketball coach and Wes has a great basketball mind,” Ressler said. “But I also felt after these in-depth discussions with both of them it became quite clear to me that we could be better.”

The changes come after the Hawks dipped to 43-39 this season and lost to the Washington Wizards in the opening round of the playoffs.