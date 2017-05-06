Rangers outlast Mariners in 13th

A stellar performance by the Texas bullpen gave the Rangers enough time for Rougned Odor to come through with the missing big hit.

Odor hit a two-run home run in the 13th inning and the Rangers got six innings of shutout relief pitching to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 early Saturday.

“For him to step up in that situation poised, and we’ve seen him do it before, and put a great swing on a pitch he was able to get out of the ballpark. . . . He’s full of confidence anyway but something that will allow him to build off of,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

The game lasted five hours and was tied from the fourth inning on despite plenty of scoring opportunities for the Mariners. Odor finally broke the tie, hitting his sixth homer of the season into the right field seats off reliever Emilio Pagan (0-1).

Sam Dyson, Tony Barnette, Matt Bush (2-0) and Alex Claudio combined to shut out Seattle after starter Yu Darvish allowed one run in seven innings. He gave up six hits while walking four and striking out five.

Seattle’s only run came on Robinson Cano’s home run leading off the fourth. The Mariners were 0-for -12 with runners in scoring position.

Dodgers 8, Padres 2

In San Diego, rookie Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, and Kenta Maeda and five relievers combined on a four-hitter to lead Los Angeles over San Diego. Bellinger has four homers in 10 games.

Maeda pitched five innings, allowing three hits, two runs —one earned. He walked three and fanned eight batters.

Yankees 3, Cubs 2

In Chicago, Brett Gardner lined a slider from Hector Rondon into the right-field bleachers with two outs in the ninth inning for a three-run homer that lifted New York over the Cubs.

Mets 8, Marlins 7

In New York, T.J. Rivera homered early and hit a two-run double to tie the score in a five-run seventh that rallied New York past Miami.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki, who popped out in the sixth, is batting .147.

Pirates 4, Brewers 0

In Pittsburgh, Wade LeBlanc tossed three scoreless innings after a lengthy rain delay and added his first RBI since 2011 as the Pirates opened a brief homestand with a victory over Milwaukee.

LeBlanc (2-0) allowed just two hits and struck out four.

Orioles 4, White Sox 2

In Baltimore, Gabriel Ynoa pitched six sharp innings after starter Wade Miley was forced out of the game by the impact of two line drives, and Baltimore got a home run from Chris Davis in a victory over Chicago.

Tigers 7, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Michael Fulmer pitched eight innings of two-run ball after his start was pushed back a day due to rain, Jim Adduci hit a bases-loaded triple and Detroit beat the Athletics.

Astros 7, Angels 6 (10)

In Anaheim, Carlos Correa singled home Jose Altuve in the 10th inning and Houston blew a four-run lead in the ninth before rallying for a victory over Los Angeles.

Altuve singled, stole second and scored on Correa’s line drive off Bud Norris (0-1) in the Astros’ fifth victory in six games.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki was hitless in three at-bats.

Nationals 4, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Stephen Strasburg hit his second major league home run and pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings, leading Washington over Philadelphia.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 3

In Denver, Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zack Greinke and Arizona beat Colorado.

Cardinals 10, Braves 0

In Atlanta, Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and St. Louis overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Braves.

Twins 4, Red Sox 3

In Minneapolis, Joe Mauer hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to lift the Twins over Boston.

Reds 13, Giants 3

In Cincinnati, Matt Cain was rocked for nine runs, matching the most he has allowed in the major leagues, and Jose Peraza drove in a career-high four runs in the first four innings to lead the Reds over San Francisco.

Cain (2-1) allowed 10 hits and threw 78 pitches in 3⅓ innings. Five of the six batters he walked scored, and his ERA rose from 2.30 to 4.70.

Royals 3, Indians 1

In Kansas City, Jason Hammel allowed three hits over six innings for his first win with the Royals and Eric Hosmer sent a two-run homer splashing into the fountains behind the fence in right-center field.

Blue Jays 8, Rays 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Kendrys Morales had two late homers and drove in five runs, helping Toronto rally from a three-run deficit to beat Tampa Bay.