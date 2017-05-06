Hall of Famer Clemente’s family to auction memorabilia

The family of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente is offering hundreds of artifacts from his personal collection during All-Star Game festivities in Miami in July.

Items up for bid will include Clemente’s 1960 and 1971 World Series rings, his 1971 World Series MVP Award and his No. 21 jersey home uniform from the 1960 World Series. The 1971 Limited Edition Dodge Charger that Clemente was given as part of his World Series MVP Award will also be up for auction.

Clemente played 18 seasons for the Pirates, getting 3,000 hits while making 15 All-Star appearances. He was killed on Dec. 31, 1972, in a plane crash flying to Nicaragua to aid earthquake victims.

The family plans to direct some of the proceeds from the auction to charitable programs and foundations.