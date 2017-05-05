Nadeshiko’s Kumagai signs contract extension with Lyon

Nadeshiko Japan defender Saki Kumagai signed a three-year extension with Lyon through June 2020, the women’s European Champions League holder announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner joined Lyon in 2013 from Frankfurt. Lyon, 10-time defending French league champion, has again reached the Champions League final on June 1 in Cardiff, where it will face Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m very blessed to be able to play for Lyon,” Kumagai said. “I love the club. I’ll give the team everything I have so we can win.”