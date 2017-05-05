Felix not a proponent of erasing world records

American track star Allyson Felix says she does not support a move by international athletic chiefs to erase long-standing world records, many of which were set by dope cheats.

Any attempt to wipe out tarnished records would have the opposite effect on clean athletes who would lose their hard-fought records in the purge, the 31-year-old American said.

“It’s a difficult thing,” the 200-meter and 400-meter star said. “I do think that some of the records need to be revisited, but you don’t want to take away a clean record from a clean athlete.”

Speaking to AFP on the sidelines of a conference in Los Angeles Wednesday night, Felix said she hoped the sport’s governing bodies could come up with another solution.

“I don’t know how you solve that issue, especially with samples that are not there anymore,” she said. “It’s just a difficult process. It would be very hard to do that and not have clean athletes suffer in the process. It’s kind of a no-win situation.”

The controversial proposal would wipe out athletics’ world records set before 2005. Under a plan to be considered by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in August, existing world records would be recognized only if achieved at approved international events and if the athletes concerned had been subjected to an agreed number of doping control tests in the months leading up to their performances.

“It is just difficult all the way around. I am not supporting it. It is not that simple, it’s a more a complex issue,” Felix said.