Green displays range, leads Warriors by Jazz to 2-0 edge

Now, the Golden State Warriors want Draymond Green to pack his 3-point shot for the altitude of Salt Lake City.

Green showed Quin Snyder his hot hand and range up close, knocking down five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points before a brief knee scare late in the Golden State Warriors’ 115-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

“We love that shot. It gives us a huge lift,” Stephen Curry said of Green’s perimeter touch. “Hopefully that jumper travels when we go to Utah because those shots will be open.”

Kevin Durant added 25 points with 13 free throws, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Curry had 23 points, seven assists and played smothering defense as Golden State stayed unblemished through six playoff games.

Gordon Hayward overcame a poor Game 1 and slow start in this one to score 33 points, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out for a Jazz team missing injured point guard George Hill. He was ruled out earlier in the day because of a sore left big toe.

Game 3 is on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Green received chants of “Dray-mond!” when he headed for the locker room with 7:24 to play, then cheers when he returned at the 5:16 mark. He came up awkwardly after hitting the floor on a drive, then grabbed at his left knee — which the team said he “tweaked.”

“I knew my knee was just locking up a little bit. I had it before,” he said.

Snyder made it clear when the series began he won’t be alienating Green again by daring him to let it fly from long range — or saying anything that could be perceived as a slight.

Five months after the Jazz coach commented about allowing the emotional Golden State star to shoot from way out, Snyder said before the game he had learned his lesson about fueling the All-Star forward.

Green has been fueling himself just fine, and his teammates, too — delivering on the offensive side this game after establishing the Warriors’ defensive intensity during the first five playoff games.

All his 3s were in the first half as the Warriors led wire to wire again. Golden State’s six straight victories to begin a postseason are a franchise record.

Green also had seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and another block to bring his six-game playoff total to 20.

The Jazz will have to hope more of their shots start falling once back home.

Hayward began 1-for-5 but bounced back to shoot 11 of 21 after going 4 for 15 in Game 1.

Wizards 116, Celtics 89

In Washington, eight technical fouls, three ejections and a whole lot of bad blood later, the Wizards and Boston have themselves a series.

Tensions boiled over in a contentious, technical foul-filled Game 3 as the Wizards rode another hot start to a victory that cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Washington built a big lead for the third consecutive game, holding and extending it this time as the score and the physical play got out of hand.

Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. was tossed out for charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk after a hard offensive foul, each coach got a technical foul and the hatred that built up during the regular season captured the spotlight more than John Wall continuing to torment the Celtics or the Wizards finding a solution for Isaiah Thomas.

“I guess that’s playoff basketball,” said Thomas, who was held to 13 points after scoring 53 in Game 2. “We don’t like them and they don’t like us.”

Wall led the Wizards with 24 points as he, Otto Porter and Bojan Bogdanovic keyed a 22-0 first-quarter run that made it 34-12.

Unlike in Games 1 and 2, when Washington let 16-0 and 16-8 leads slip away, the defense was there on Thomas and the rest of his teammates to limit Boston to 35.1 percent shooting.