Triple-A call-up Hanigan lifts Rockies in 11th

Ryan Hanigan made a big impression in his first game with the Rockies.

The veteran catcher was summoned Wednesday and led Colorado on Thursday with an RBI infield single in the 11th inning of a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

“What a game he had coming in from our Triple-A (Albuquerque) team and contributing with a veteran game behind the plate with a rookie pitcher and multiple relief pitchers that he hasn’t caught,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “That is not easy.”

Hanigan, who also homered, grounded a ball up the middle that Erick Aybar fielded but could not flip to Cory Spangenberg at second for a force.

That allowed Ian Desmond to score.

“It was in the right spot,” Black said.

So was Hanigan, who had three hits, during numerous key moments in the game.

“It was a fun day for me, for sure,” he said.

Chad Qualls (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. Greg Holland followed for his 12th save, although the potential tying run did reach base.

Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss.

Adam Ottavino walked the bases loaded in the eighth and Yangervis Solarte tied it off reliever Jake McGee. Solarte narrowly beat a relay on his potential double-play grounder to even the score.

Rookie Kyle Freeland pitched 6⅓ innings and was charged with one run and three hits. He notched four strikeouts and two walks, but Colorado’s stellar bullpen couldn’t keep down San Diego.

“Kyle doesn’t pitch like a rookie or act like a rookie,” Hanigan said. “He’s got a bright future.”

The Padres finally got to Freeland in the seventh, chasing him after Hunter Renfroe’s RBI double sliced the deficit to 2-1. Freeland was lifted after his one-out walk to Ryan Schimpf, but relievers Scott Oberg and Ottavino sat down pinch hitters Spangenberg and Hector Sanchez.

Hanigan, who spent last year with the Red Sox and hit one home run in 105 at-bats, smacked a seventh-inning solo homer, his first of the year, pushing the Rockies ahead 2-0. Reliever Ryan Buchter elevated a 146 kph fastball and Hanigan got just enough of it to clear the fence in left, with the ball traveling 111 meters.

Freeland, who absorbed his lone loss this season when facing the Padres last month, retired 18 of the first 20 batters he faced.

Of the two hits San Diego collected over that span, one was of the infield variety.

“In the first seven against Freeland we didn’t really give ourselves much of a chance — he pitched well,”Padres manager Andy Green said.

San Diego’s Luis Perdomo was strangely effective. Pitching from behind to many batters, he lasted six innings, charged with one run and five hits. His 90 pitches produced five strikeouts and two walks.

“I was feeling good,” Perdomo said through a translator. “Every day I’m working hard in my bullpens to make sure that my pitches are working for my next start.”

Orioles 8, Red Sox 3

In Boston, in a series marred by beanballs, brushbacks and racial rancor, the finale was decided in a more traditional way: when Baltimore scored five times in the fourth inning, including Manny Machado’s 142-meter three-run blast over the Green Monster.

Seth Smith had four of the Orioles’ 17 hits — including a bases-loaded, game-tying double in the fourth — and also scored on a double steal for his first stolen base since 2014. Defensive replacement Joey Rickard made a diving catch in right with the bases loaded to protect a five-run lead.

Tyler Wilson (2-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. The 27-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A Norfolk for the spot start because scheduled pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez was forced to come out of the bullpen Wednesday.

Cubs 5, Phillies 4 (13 )

In Chicago, Albert Almora Jr. doubled leading off the 13th inning and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Freddy Galvis, giving the Cubs the win.

Kris Bryant had four hits, Miguel Montero homered and drove in two runs, and Matt Szczur and Addison Russell hit run-scoring doubles as Chicago extended its winning streak to three.

Koji Uehara (1-2) got three straight outs for the victory. Uehara, who struck out Odubel Herrera, was the Cubs’ eighth pitcher.

A night after pitching in his 400th game in the majors, the 42-year-old got through back-to-back appearances unscathed for the first time this season.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate with everyone,” Uehara said. “I’ve blown it twice so it was nice to get the job done this time. I was running on pure emotion.”

Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 2

In Washington, Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 11 to bounce back from his worst outing this season, helping the Nationals to the victory.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run and two hits in seven innings. He also was 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in Washington’s first run with a second-inning infield single that pitcher Braden Shipley could not pick up with his bare hand.

The NL Cy Young Award winner struck out the side in the fourth and the seventh, the only two innings he allowed a hit. He gave up Jake Lamb’s homer in the seventh.

Rays 5, Marlins 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Tim Beckham homered twice for the second time in eight days, driving in four runs to lead Tampa Bay past Miami.

Matt Andriese (2-1) struck out eight over seven innings to match his longest outing this season. Dee Gordon hit a run-scoring single off Hu Chih-wei in the ninth before Alex Colome got the final out for his eighth save.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa worked a scoreless ninth for the Marlins.

Brewers 5, Cardinals 4

In St. Louis, Jesus Aguilar’s first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, sending Milwaukee to the victory against the banged-up Cardinals.

St. Louis right fielder Stephen Piscotty departed after the second inning with a strained right hamstring and center fielder Dexter Fowler came out following the third with a strained right shoulder.

White Sox 8, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Derek Holland struck out seven in 6⅔ innings, helping Chicago earn a split of their four-game series against the Royals.

Holland (3-2) was charged with two runs, one earned, and three hits. The left-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his first six outings this season.

Jose Abreu and Matt Davidson homered for Chicago, which finished with 11 hits.

Rangers 10, Astros 4

In Houston, Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also connected, and Texas stopped a four-game slide.

After twice giving up leads earlier in the series, the Rangers went ahead 4-0 in the first inning and used the bullpen to help avoid a four-game sweep.

Reds 4, Pirates 2

In Cincinnati, Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading the Reds to their fourth win in five games.

Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as Cincinnati improved to 6-1 against Pittsburgh this year. Tim Adleman (1-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his fifth save.

Gift Ngoepe and Francisco Cervelli each had RBI doubles for the Pirates, who have dropped four of five. Ivan Nova (3-3) gave up four runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Athletics 8, Twins 5

In Minneapolis, Jharel Cotton struck out nine in six innings and Ryon Healy hit his fourth home run, leading Oakland to the win.

Cotton (3-3) gave up three runs and three hits, and Stephen Vogt had two hits and two RBIs to help the Athletics avoid a three-game sweep. Santiago Casilla struck out Miguel Sano with the bases loaded in the ninth for his fifth save in six tries, Sano’s fourth strikeout of the afternoon.

Mariners 11, Angels 3

In Seattle, Danny Valencia homered and had four hits, Ariel Miranda pitched seven strong innings and the Mariners routed Los Angeles.

Miranda (3-2) settled in after a rocky second inning, giving up two runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out five for the game.

Seattle built a 6-2 lead in four innings against Alex Meyer (0-1).

Indians at Tigers — ppd.

Mets at Braves — ppd.