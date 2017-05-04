Higuain bags brace as Juventus blanks Monaco

Record signing Gonzalo Higuain scored two opportunist goals and veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made some crucial saves as Juventus won 2-0 at Monaco to take a commanding lead from the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Monaco had scored 146 goals before this game, including three times home and away in the previous two knockout rounds. But Juventus gave a master class in how to withstand pressure and then punish on the counter attack, with both of Higuain’s goals coming after good Monaco spells.

Higuain pounced in the 29th minute, side-footing home after Dani Alves had latched onto his pass down the right before back-heeling the ball back to the Argentina striker as he sprinted into the area.

Higuain hadn’t scored against Barcelona in the round of 16, leading some to question his €90 million ($98 million) transfer from Napoli — an Italian record. This goal clearly meant a lot as he bounded over the advertising boards to emphatically milk the applause from the traveling fans.

The Juventus bench rose as one after Higuain slid in to turn home a deep cross in the 59th, with the irrepressible Alves again the provider.

Before this game, Higuain had only scored two goals in 24 games in the knockout stages of the competition. A strangely poor return for such a prolific striker.

Prior to his opener, Monaco’s 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe had forced two smart saves from the 39-year-old Buffon in his 100th Champions League appearance for the club. Buffon also clawed away a header from center back Kamil Glik.

Then, moments after the restart, Buffon showed great composure to read Radamel Falcao’s shot and smother it, rather than committing too early and giving Monaco’s top scorer an opening to wrong-foot him.

Buffon saved his best for the last minute, showing remarkable athleticism to tip over substitute Valere Germain’s point-blank header.

No wonder center half Giorgio Chiellini rushed over to hug him at the final whistle.

The winner plays either Real Madrid or city rival Atletico, with Real heading into the return leg at Atletico 3-0 up thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick on Tuesday.

This match was less one-sided, but Monaco’s vaunted attack was blunted by a rock-solid defense that has now conceded only two goals in 11 Champions League games.

The sheer speed of Juventus’ approach play took Monaco by surprise, prompting coach Leonardo Jardim to frantically gesticulate to his players early to close down their opponents higher up the pitch.

Forward Paulo Dybala’s ability to roam between the lines baffled Monaco, opening up space for Alves. Playing as a marauding right winger, the former Barcelona star almost set Higuain up in the 12th minute.

Mbappe had Monaco’s first effort on target, heading straight at Buffon from Nabil Dirar’s cross. The two combined again moments later, with Buffon making a smart stop to deny Mbappe as he latched onto a low cross. Because the ball came in from the right, Mbappe couldn’t open his foot enough to place the ball either side of Buffon.

As Monaco kept the pressure on, center half Leonardo Bonucci intervened the rough way, hacking down Falcao near the halfway line and getting a yellow card.

The first goal came just moments after Glik went down holding his face, urging his teammates to kick the ball out despite a promising attack building down the left.

It took the momentum away and moments later Glik was no longer rubbing his sore face, but panting for breath as he chased the galloping Alves down the right. Alves turns 34 on Saturday but he still has pace to burn and left Glik behind.

Monaco tore into Juventus after the break, but couldn’t get past Buffon, who dived at the feet of Mbappe minutes after his save from Falcao.

Monaco found little joy through the middle and so opted for speed down the flanks. But the wily Juventus defense often had every angle covered, and Buffon was there when they didn’t.

It was a brutal lesson for a young Monaco team rich that is on flair, but was found out by two-time champion Juventus, which lost the 2015 final to Barcelona.

The difference in composure was emphatically highlighted on the second goal.

After defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko gave possession away carelessly down the right, Alves moved into the space behind him. He patiently waited for Higuain to change his initial run to the penalty spot, and lofted over a precise pass that fell perfectly into his path at the back post.

Higuain seemed to know it would land there: the instinct of a top striker.