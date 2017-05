They finished second and third in last year’s Olympic 100-meter final and on Friday Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse renew their rivalry in the Diamond League season opener.

The sprint race is not the only standout event of the now-traditional Doha curtain-raiser for the league — this year spread over 14 meetings in 13 different countries — but is given an extra edge coming as it does in an IAAF World Championships season.