Penguins hold off Caps, takes 3-1 series lead

Forget about revenge for the brutal cross-check that knocked Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby out of the playoffs indefinitely.

Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t want any part of it. The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender came up with a more effective method of retribution against the Washington Capitals.

“The best way to make them pay is winning,” Fleury said.

Something the defending Stanley Cup champions keep doing no matter who is — and who isn’t — in the lineup.

Fleury stopped 36 shots, rookie Jake Guentzel took advantage of a fortunate bounce for his playoff-leading eighth goal and Pittsburgh pushed Washington to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Game 5 is on Saturday in Washington.

Outplay and outshoot the Penguins all you want. Outscoring them is another matter entirely.

Patric Hornqvist provided the hosts with an early boost and Justin Schultz’s power-play goal just past the game’s midway point was enough for Fleury to do the rest .

Rendered a backup most of the season behind Matt Murray, Fleury is now Pittsburgh’s most vital player, one who seems to thrive in the face of Washington’s incessant pressure.

“He’s elevated his game at an important time,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s a competitive guy. He’s a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender and I think he’s showing it.”

Ducks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

In Edmonton, Jakob Silfverberg scored 45 seconds into overtime, lifting Anaheim to a victory over the Oilers in Game 4 of their second-round series.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf set up the winning score and finished with two goals and two assists. Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won two in a row after dropping the first two games of the series at home.

Drake Caggiula, Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot had 35 saves.

Game 5 is on Friday, back in Southern California.