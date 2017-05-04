LeBron leads way as Cavs go up 2-0 on Raptors

Unstoppable. Untouchable. Undefeated.

Back on the playoff stage, where he’s starred so many times before, LeBron James is making things look easy.

James scored 39 points, hopped past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the career playoff scoring list and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 125-103 blowout over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday night.

And while he may not win another regular-season MVP, James is again showing that May and June belong to him.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said, downplaying his break-neck start to this postseason. “Just blessed I’m able to make a few plays tonight to help us win another game.”

Just like a year ago in the conference finals, the Cavs are up 2-0 on the Raptors, who had better figure some things out or this series will be over quickly. Toronto was blown out for the fifth straight time in Cleveland in the playoffs, losing each by an average of 24.2 points.

“We take our butt whupping and head home,” said Raptors coach Dwane Casey.

Game 3 is Friday night at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, where the Raptors will have the crowd on their side.

However, they won’t have James, who has won a road game in 27 consecutive series and appears determined to toss Toronto aside. He finished 10 of 14 from the field, dropped four 3-pointers and 15 free throws.

“He did miss six free throws,” cracked Toronto’s Kyle Lowry. “He’s playing unbelievable. He’s playing like LeBron James. We got to figure out a way to not let him beat us, which is easier said than done.”

In Cleveland’s last nine playoff wins, James is averaging 34.9 points, 10 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Kyrie Irving had 22 points and 11 assists and Channing Frye scored 18 points for the reigning champions, who are 6-0 so far defending their title. Cleveland is 9-0 since losing Game 4 of last year’s NBA Finals.

“They’re defending champs and that’s what they look like right now,” Lowry said.

The Raptors didn’t start Jonas Valanciunas, but he led them with 23 points. Toronto only got five points from All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who didn’t make his first field goal until the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Of bigger concern might be the status of Lowry, who sprained his left ankle in the third quarter. Lowry scored 20 points but spent the fourth quarter in the locker room icing his ankle.

“It’s pretty sore,” Lowry said after limping onto the postgame podium. “It’s painful, but I’m not going to complain about it. Get treatment and get ready to play in Game 3.”

James came in needing 25 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar, and he overtook the Hall of Fame center with a 3-pointer in the third quarter, when he scored 17 and helped the Cavs open a 26-point lead. James (5,777 points) now only trails Michael Jordan (5,987), the player to whom he has been compared since he was a teenager, for the most points in postseason history.

“You hear a name like Kareem, a guy who’s done so many great things, not only as an individual but as a teammate,” James said. “Winning championships in the ’80s and things of that nature and how many points he’s put up. He’s somebody you read about. I didn’t get an opportunity to actually watch him play growing up, but I just read about his accomplishments and things he was able to do, so, it’s pretty cool.”

Spurs 121, Rockets 96

In San Antonio, in the midst of a resounding and redemptive victory, the Spurs’ celebration came to an abrupt stop when Tony Parker was carried off the court with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and San Antonio battled through the loss of Parker to beat Houston and even the series at one game apiece.

Parker departed with 8:43 remaining. Spurs officials said the 16-year veteran will undergo an MRI on Thursday morning and will update his status after, but San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said following the game that “it’s not good.”

Teammate Manu Ginobili said Parker was still hurting and unable to put any weight on his left leg after the game.

“It’s hard to see him limping and hurting now,” Ginobili said. “You kind of know that we’re not going to see him anytime soon. So, that’s a tough blow. We’ll see, we don’t know.”

Parker’s left leg appeared to go limp as he rose to attempt a short jumper in the paint over Houston’s Patrick Beverley with 8:52 remaining. Parker grabbed his left knee immediately upon landing and remained on the court for a few minutes. The 34-year-old attempted to limp off the court, but had to be carried off by teammates. Stadium officials had a wheelchair waiting for Parker after he entered the tunnel that leads to the locker room.

Parker finished with 18 points in 26 minutes.

The injury dampened a complete turnaround for the Spurs, who responded to a 126-99 defeat Monday with a similar domination in Game 2.

“I think we were able to get a feel for them in the first game,” Leonard said. “Just trying to contest all shots, limit them to one possession, don’t let them rebound the basketball on the offensive end and just get them off the 3-point line.”

The Spurs limited James Harden to 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting.

“I just missed shots,” Harden said. “I missed shots. I didn’t convert my layups. We knew they were going to come out with some aggressiveness in Game 2.”

The Rockets shot 11-for-34 on 3-pointers after going 22-for-50 in Game 1.