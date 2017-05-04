Iwakuma still seeking first victory of season

Hisashi Iwakuma’s first win of the year continued to evade him as the right-hander took another no-decision in the Seattle Mariners’ 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

In his sixth start this season, Iwakuma allowed three runs — all earned —in five innings on six hits and a walk, including a two-run shot to Mike Trout with no outs in the top of the sixth.

Iwakuma then allowed a single to Albert Pujols before he was given the hook by Scott Servais with the Mariners still up 4-2, and Iwakuma in line for his first victory of the season.

But the Seattle relief corps failed to hold on as the Angels erupted for four more runs in the inning to take the lead.

The Mariners eventually stormed back with a four-run eighth to end a three-game losing streak. Iwakuma, who struck out four, is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA. He went 16-12 last season.

Jarrod Dyson’s two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning pulled Seattle even, Jean Segura followed with a two-run single to take the lead. He had a career-high four RBIs, including a two-run blast in the fifth.

Mike Trout ignited the Angels’ one big rally with a two-run homer as the Angels sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth inning.

Trout’s homer off Iwakuma was his eighth of the season, extended his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games and came on the day he was named the American League player of the month for April.

Iwakuma’s frustrating night was compounded in the fifth, when he took a batted ball off his left knee. He claimed to be fine, but expects the knee to be swollen for a few days.

“I thought I managed to keep the ball down well,” said Iwakuma, who departed after only 81 pitches. “They got to me in the sixth because I left pitches slightly up in the zone.

“(My knee) should be OK, but I think it’ll be swelled up for two, three days.” Seattle reliever Emilio Pagan gave up three hits and three earned runs in his major league debut in relief of Iwakuma.

Singles by Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia, and a walk to Taylor Motter off Angels reliever Blake Parker (0-2) loaded the bases with two outs. Dyson fell behind 0-2 but dropped a double off the end of the bat into shallow right field to score two and pull the Mariners even. Segura then chopped a single through the left side of the infield to give Seattle the lead.

Segura had a career-high four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Robinson Cano hit his fifth home run of the season.

Jean Machi (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning and Edwin Diaz worked a shaky ninth for his fifth save. Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run with two outs, and Diaz followed by hitting Mike Trout on the arm, but he struck out Albert Pujols to end the game.

Red Sox 4, Orioles 2

In Boston, hours after Major League Baseball held a conference call to tell the Red Sox and Orioles to stop their festering feud, Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning for hitting a batter and Boston went on to win.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was later tossed, too, soon after being upset by a called strike. On Monday night, the All-Star was the target of racial slurs at Fenway Park, prompting apologies from the Red Sox, the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.

Gausman was tossed by plate umpire Sam Holbrook after what appeared to be a curveball hit Xander Bogaerts. Catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask on the plate and manager Buck Showalter bolted from the dugout to argue. Gausman looked puzzled, at first, and then hollered.

Before the game, the teams talked to MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre, with Red Sox manager John Farrell saying the message was “Enough is enough” after Boston pitchers recently threw at Orioles star Manny Machado. On April 21, Machado made a late slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Drew Pomeranz (3-1) gave up two runs and five hits, his fourth time in five starts he’s allowed two or fewer runs. Craig

Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth, fanning Machado to end it for his 10th save.

Gausman (1-3) took the loss. Reliever Richard Bleier allowed Bogaerts to score on Rutledge’s single in the second.

Giants 4, Dodgers 1 (11)

In Los Angeles, Brandon Belt and Gorkys Hernandez each singled in a run in the 11th inning after Jeff Samardzija’s excellent start, and San Francisco beat Los Angeles.

Hunter Pence also had a sacrifice fly in the 11th. Joe Panik, whose earlier error led to the Dodgers’ run in the sixth, started the rally against Grant Dayton (1-1) with a single.

Samardzija held Los Angeles to an unearned run in eight innings. He gave up only three hits, struck out 11 and did not walk a batter. Steven Okert (1-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory. Mark Melancon pitched the 11th for his sixth save.

Astros 10, Rangers 1

In Houston, Marwin Gonzalez homered for the fourth time in his last three games and Carlos Correa had four hits, helping the hosts rout Texas.

Gonzalez had two hits and smashed a two-run homer off the batter’s eye in center in the sixth inning for a 6-1 lead. He hit two home runs against the Rangers on Tuesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth that rallied Houston to an 8-7 win.

Correa and Brian McCann sparked a four-run second inning with solo homers off starter Nick Martinez (0-1).

Charlie Morton (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki, who was 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a run, threw out Delino DeShields at home plate in the top of the fifth.

Yankees 8, Blue Jays 6

In New York, Aaron Judge hit another long drive for his major league-leading 13th home run, singled to start the go-ahead rally and had the first three-hit game of his big league career, helping the Yankees come back from an early deficit to beat Toronto.

Matt Holliday hit his 300th home run, a three-run shot in the first, and pinch hitter Didi Gregorius drove in the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning with a comebacker that could have been an inning-ending double play but instead bounced off the glove of reliever Joe Biagini (0-1) for an infield single.

Steve Pearce’s third homer in two days, a three-run shot, helped Toronto take a 4-0 lead against CC Sabathia after 16 pitches. The Blue Jays led 6-3 before Judge’s two-run homer in the third, a 132-meter drive into the netting above Monument Park behind the center-field wall.

Nationals 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Washington, Ryan Zimmerman had two hits and doubled in the go-ahead run, Jacob Turner worked four innings of scoreless relief and the Nationals edged Arizona.

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez drove in Washington’s other run with a third-inning groundout. Turner (1-0) replaced Gonzalez in the sixth and finished out the game, striking out four and allowing two hits.

Robbie Ray (2-2) struck out 10 against the team that drafted and signed him in 2010 but allowed two runs and four hits over six innings. His effort helped the Diamondbacks set a major league record by recording 10 or more strikeouts in nine consecutive games.

Cubs 5, Phillies 4

In Chicago, pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Cubs top Philadelphia.

Another rally by Chicago handed a win to Jake Arrieta (4-1), who finished strong after continuing the Cubs’ trend of bad first innings. Wade Davis worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Jerad Eickhoff (0-3) allowed four runs and five hits in 5⅔ innings.

Cubs reliever Koji Uehara fanned one in a scoreless seventh to mark his 400th appearance in the majors. The 42-year-old Uehara is the second Japanese to pitch in 400 games after Shigetoshi Hasegawa (517).

“I just want to thank all those who have supported me,” said Uehara, who’s in his ninth major league season.

Mets 16, Braves 5

In Atlanta, Jose Reyes tied his career high with five RBIs, New York pounded out 20 hits and Jacob deGrom managed to hang around long enough to get the win.

Rene Rivera drove in three runs, while Michael Conforto and deGrom had two RBIs apiece to overshadow two early baserunning blunders that resulted in double plays for the Mets.

DeGrom (2-1) struggled on the mound, surrendering eight hits, walking five and giving up five runs.

The Mets jumped all over former teammate Bartolo Colon (1-3), who allowed seven hits and five runs in four innings.

Indians 3, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for Cleveland in its victory over Detroit.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run triple in the fourth, and the Indians rebounded a bit after losing the first two of the four-game set. Carrasco (3-2) allowed two runs and five hits.

Cody Allen walked two in the ninth but struck out Jim Adduci with the tying run on third to end it. Allen has seven saves in seven chances.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits in 7⅔ innings.

Reds 7, Pirates 2

In Cincinnati, Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues’ longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Reds over Pittsburgh.

Eugenio Suarez started Cincinnati’s surge with a three-run homer in the first inning off Jameson Taillon (2-1), who hadn’t allowed a homer on the road this season.

Rookie Davis (1-1) repeatedly escaped threats to get his first victory in the majors.

Marlins 10, Rays 6

In St. Petersburg, Florida, J.T. Realmuto drove in four runs, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run sixth inning, and the Marlins beat Tampa Bay.

Stanton’s hit capped a stretch of seven consecutive hits off reliever Austin Pruitt (3-1) to start the sixth.

Marcell Ozuna hit a homer estimated at 148 meters for the Marlins, who had lost six of seven. Adam Conley (2-2) allowed five runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-4 and walked once. It was his first start since April 19, and his first hit since April 21.

Royals 6, White Sox 1

In Kansas City, Nate Karns pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out four in his final frame, and the Royals cruised over Chicago.

Karns (1-2) wound up striking out seven with only one walk in his best performance of the season. Mike Pelfrey (0-2) kept the White Sox in it until the sixth, when he gave up a single, double and triple in succession.

Twins 7, Athletics 4

In Minneapolis, Kennys Vargas tied his career high for Minnesota with five RBIs, including a three-run homer off erratic starter Kendall Graveman.

Hector Santiago (3-1) finished six innings for the fourth time in six turns for the Twins, who have won seven of their last 10 games.

Graveman (2-2) walked four batters, and three of them scored.

Brewers at Cardinals — ppd.