Tanaka gets plenty of support in win over Jays

Masahiro Tanaka allowed four runs over 6⅓ innings but earned his fourth win of the year as the New York Yankees belted five home runs in an 11-5 defeat of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Tanaka (4-1) allowed a double to Kevin Pillar with his first pitch. But the right-hander caught him stealing third base with two outs before the Yankees bombarded Mat Latos (0-1) with seven runs over four innings, through which Tanaka allowed one more hit with a single.

Matt Holiday doubled in the opening run in the bottom of the first before Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner both hit two-run homers in the second. Aaron Judge got his first of the day with a solo shot in the third and Gardner his second in the fourth.

Tanaka, who gave up eight hits and struck out four in a 91-pitch effort, let Steve Pearce go deep in the fifth and seventh but neither time with runners on base. Tanaka has now earned a win in each of his last four starts.

“I wasn’t too bad at the beginning of the game but I put too many pitches in the strike zone in the middle innings. I didn’t have the change of pace,” Tanaka said. “(But) the team winning is the most important thing and it’s a relief that I can reflect on my performance after a win.”

Judge’s second homer of the day in the eighth, a three-run shot off reliever Jason Grilli, completed the scoring for the Yankees.

“It’s been extremely impressive,” Girardi said about Judge’s all-around game. “He’s just been a complete player.”

Before the game, Judge showed off his prodigious power with a shot to center field that smashed a TV in one of Yankee Stadium’s new social gathering terraces beyond the bullpens and Monument Park in center field.

“They were wearing me out about that,” Judge said. “They said they were going to take it out of my check.”

Last season, Judge batted .179 in the big leagues and struck out in half of his 84 at-bats.

“I thought he had some holes last year,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s had an amazing start to the season.”

Red Sox 5, Orioles 2

In Boston, moments after Chris Sale joined Fenway Park fans in a show of respect of Adam Jones, the Red Sox ace escalated the team’s feud with Baltimore star Manny Machado, which began when the Batimore star injured Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia while sliding into second last week, by throwing a pitch behind his legs.

Machado was irate — and Sale unapologetic — after the game.

“I lost my respect for that organization, Boston and how they’re handling that whole situation,” Machado said in an expletive-filled rant.

“If they’re going to hit me, hit me. Go ahead. Get it over with. Don’t keep lingering it around and doing that. I’ve lost mad respect for that team and that organization,” he said.

Told about Machado’s tirade, Sale shrugged it off.

“Whatever, man. I’m not losing sleep tonight,” Sale said.

Boston’s Hanley Ramirez homered twice, Mookie Betts hit a two-run double and Sale struck out 11 over eight innings.

Machado homered out of Fenway Park for the second straight night, a seventh-inning drive, in the loss.

White Sox 6, Royals 0

In Kansas City, Jose Quintana gave up four singles over eight innings and Chicago beat the Royals.

Tigers 5, Indians 2

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and the Tigers beat Cleveland.

Twins 9, Athletics 1

In Minneapolis, Ervin Santana struck out seven in six shutout innings and Brian Dozier hit two of the Twins’ six home runs.

Astros 8, Rangers 7

In Houston, Marwin Gonzalez hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that rallied the Astros over Texas.

Angels 6, Mariners 4 (11)

In Seattle, Albert Pujols’ RBI double in the top of the 11th inning scored Mike Trout from first base and helped lift Anaheim to a win.

Rays 3, Marlins 1

In Miami, Edinson Volquez struck out nine but allowed a career-high eight walks, and Tampa Bay took advantage of his historically uneven performance to beat the Marlins.

Volquez became the first starter to walk at least eight batters and strike out at least nine while pitching less than five innings since 1900, the Marlins said, citing information from the Elias Sports Bureau.

Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in his only at-bat for Miami.

Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 3

In Washington, Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered off Tanner Roark, and Arizona bounced back from an early deficit to beat the high-scoring Nationals.

Cubs 8, Phillies 3

In Chicago, Javier Baez came within a double of the cycle with four hits and three RBIs, Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump with a three-run homer and the Cubs beat Philadelphia.

Cardinals 2, Brewers 1

In St. Louis, Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against St. Louis.

Braves 9, Mets 7

In Atlanta, R.A. Dickey’s floaters were more effective than Matt Harvey’s fastballs for the second time in a week, Ender Inciarte drove in three runs with three hits and the Braves beat New York.

Pirates 12, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer — his third in two games — and right-hander Tyler Glasnow singled home two runs during a six-run rally that helped Pittsburgh to its first victory of the season over the Reds.

Dodgers 13, Giants 5

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig drove in four runs with two singles and rookie Cody Bellinger added three more with a bases-clearing triple.

Padres 6, Rockies 2

In San Diego, Yangervis Solarte and Ryan Schimpf hit back-to-back home runs off Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning and the Padres beat Colorado to spoil Bud Black’s return to Petco Park.