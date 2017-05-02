Rockets demolish Spurs with barrage of 3-pointers

The Houston Rockets were willing to take whatever the Spurs gave them in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Houston ended up with a record-setting offensive performance, a huge boost in confidence and home-court advantage.

Trevor Ariza scored 23 points, James Harden added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Rockets stormed past San Antonio 126-99 on Monday night, the Spurs’ worst loss in a series opener under Gregg Popovich.

“Just taking what the defense gives us,” Harden said. “Last series (against Oklahoma City) was a more grind-it-out. We weren’t really making a lot of 3s. We had to figure a way to get paint points and in this series so far they gave opportunities to shoot 3s.”

The Rockets were 22-for-50 behind the arc, the most 3s attempted and made against the Spurs in their long postseason history.

Houston had six players in double figures, including 20 points and 13 rebounds from Clint Capela.

“They came out ready, they outplayed us tonight,” said Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was held to four points. “They made most of their shots. Guys competed, but I thought we made mistakes early. They took advantage of it. Once they had offensive rhythm they were rolling. And we never really found ours.”

Game 2 is on Wednesday in San Antonio.

Houston led by as many as 39 points, including a 30-point lead in the first half, in the opener of the first series between the rivals since the Rockets’ victory in the 1995 Western Conference finals.

While the hot shooting wasn’t completely unexpected from the explosive Rockets, the defense was. Houston was active in rotating to San Antonio’s shooters and had both defenders stay on Kawhi Leonard on screens.

Leonard had 21 points, fighting his way to 5-for-14 shooting.

Tony Parker added 11 points and Jonathon Simmons had 10 for the Spurs.

“Obviously, we are really happy with our defense and what we did,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Knowing that this was kind of abnormal, they are not going to miss shots like that.”

Houston led 69-39 in the first half, the Spurs’ largest halftime deficit under Popovich.

“They came out hot tonight and we just have to do a better job defensively,” Leonard said. “We kind of got stagnant there a little bit. I give my hats to them, they played a great game.”

Popovich called a timeout 80 seconds into the game, berating David Lee for a missed defensive assignment that led to a 3-pointer.

It didn’t help.

Houston hit 12 3-pointers in the first half, the most San Antonio has allowed to a playoff opponent in the opening two quarters.

Cavaliers 116, Raptors 105

In Cleveland, LeBron James resisted drinking some beer. He downed the Raptors again instead.

James grabbed a bottle of beer on the sideline while scoring 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Cavaliers picked up where they left off following a long layoff and throttled Toronto in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

Cleveland hadn’t played since April 23, when it completed a four-game sweep of Indiana. But the defending champions didn’t show signs of rust and were well-prepared to face the revenge-seeking Raptors, who lost to Cleveland in last year’s conference finals.

“That was the mystery coming into the game, how we would come out?” James said. “Obviously you prepare, you want to come out and play well, but you never know after an eight-day layoff. But the energy was phenomenal.”

Toronto dropped to 1-12 in playoff openers, and the Raptors got blown out in the playoffs for the fourth straight time in Cleveland. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 and DeMar DeRozan 19 for Toronto, which was within seven in the third quarter before James dropped a 3-pointer, converted a three-point play, drained another 3 and then considered washing down a brew — a moment he said wasn’t planned.

After drawing a foul on a missed layup, James playfully hopped toward the sideline, where a courtside server was passing by. The three-time champion reached and grabbed a beer bottle from her hand and brought it toward his lips before putting it back.