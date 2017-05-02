Mets ace Syndergaard placed on 10-day DL

The New York Mets placed ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list on Monday after a MRI revealed a partial tear of his right lat muscle.

The Mets said there is no timetable for Syndergaard’s return.

Syndergaard left his start Sunday against Washington in pain, a development that came only a couple days after he said he felt fine and refused a MRI.

Syndergaard (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning of a 23-5 loss to the Nationals. He grimaced after throwing a second-inning strike to Bryce Harper and reached for his right armpit.

The Mets’ immediate concern was a strained lat. The MRI at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery revealed the partial tear.

The loss of Syndergaard comes as the Mets, in last place in the NL East, already are without star slugger Yoenis Cespedes, who was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained left hamstring.