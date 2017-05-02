Early homers propel Giants past Dodgers

Coming off an extra-inning loss at home, the San Francisco Giants had to travel to Los Angeles and then face three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw on Monday night.

They certainly rose to the challenge.

Johnny Cueto outpitched Kershaw, and the Giants jumped out to a couple of early leads before hanging on for a 4-3 victory that snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak.

“It’s disheartening to lose one like we did (Sunday) and then you come down here and face Kershaw, you have your hands full,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “But they found a way to put some runs on the board.”

An unexpected way, actually.

The Giants entered with a National League-low 16 home runs but hit two against Kershaw — a two-run shot by Hunter Pence in the first inning and a solo drive by Buster Posey in the third.

Pence began the night batting .100 in his career against Kershaw without a home run. But that first-inning jolt set the tone for the visitors.

“That’s a huge shot in the arm,” Bochy said.

Cueto (4-1) held the Dodgers to three runs and six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out three as the Giants generated just enough offense to win.

Derek Law fanned Yasiel Puig for the final out to earn his first save.

Los Angeles scored on Yasmani Grandal’s RBI groundout in the first and tied it 2-2 on Kershaw’s two-out single in the second. After that, Cueto retired 13 consecutive batters.

“After Kershaw’s hit, I was giving myself a pep talk,” Cueto said.

Kershaw (4-2) never appeared particularly sharp. He went six innings, allowing four runs — three earned — and eight hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

“It just wasn’t a great night,” Kershaw said.

Posey’s second home run of the season came in the third and gave San Francisco the lead for good.

The Giants scored their fourth run in the fifth after Kershaw threw away Gorkys Hernandez’s bunt for an error that allowed Hernandez to reach second. He scored on Christian Arroyo’s single.

“Tonight I wasn’t great, but they had something to do with it as well,” Kershaw said.

The Dodgers pulled within one on pinch-hitter Chris Taylor’s RBI single in the seventh, but never threatened again.

Royals 9, White Sox 1

In Kansas City, Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio each hit a two-run homer, and the Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.

Bonifacio homered with two outs in the fourth inning after Alex Gordon’s double. It was his second home run in eight games since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha.

Hosmer’s two-out shot in the seventh with Christian Colon aboard finished the night for White Sox rookie starter Dylan Covey (0-2).

Salvador Perez’s single in the fifth struck third base and scored Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas with two outs.

Jason Vargas (4-1) allowed one run over six innings to pick up the win. Vargas has a 1.42 ERA in five starts.

Astros 6, Rangers 2

In Houston, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Astros over Texas in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle.

Chris Devenski (2-1) struck out two in 1⅔ scoreless innings for the win. Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Andrew Cashner (0-3) had already plunked both Altuve and Gurriel when Lance McCullers Jr. threw behind Mike Napoli with two outs in the sixth. He took a couple of steps toward McCullers while yelling at him and McCullers did the same.

Houston catcher Brian McCann quickly got in Napoli’s face and, after a few seconds, players from both benches began spilling onto the field. Players from both teams did some pushing and shoving, and George Springer held back McCullers as he continued to bark at Napoli.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes and both teams received warnings, but no one was ejected before play resumed and McCullers struck out Napoli.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki went 1-for-2, with a walk and scored a run.

Orioles 5, Red Sox 2

In Boston, Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base in his first game against the Red Sox since a dustup with them just over a week ago, carrying Baltimore to victory.

In the teams’ last meeting at Camden Yards, reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado’s head and hit the slugger’s bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia’s left leg two days earlier.

Dylan Bundy (4-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning, and Brad Brach got three outs for his fifth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (1-4) dropped his fourth consecutive start to match his total losses last season.

Mets 7, Braves 5

In Atlanta, Michael Conforto homered and drove in three runs, and New York scored five times in the fourth inning off Julio Teheran before holding out to beat the Braves.

Robert Gsellman (1-2) almost blew an early 6-1 lead. Gsellman allowed five runs in five-plus innings. Five Mets relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth for his second save.

Conforto led off the game with his seventh homer and added a two-run single in New York’s five-run fourth off Teheran (2-2). With the Mets’ lead down to 6-5, Jose Reyes added a homer off Ian Krol in the eighth.

Atlanta’s Ender Inciarte hit his fifth homer to lead off the first.

Tigers 7, Indians 1

In Detroit, Tyler Collins hit a three-run homer and Daniel Norris gave up one run in six innings to help the Tigers rout Cleveland.

Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez hit RBI doubles on consecutive pitches in the first. Collins went deep in the second for a 5-0 lead, and Alex Avila added a two-run single in the fifth.

Norris (2-2) allowed five hits, including Edwin Encarnacion’s RBI single, and struck out a season-high eight.

Trevor Bauer (2-3) gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks in four-plus innings.

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 1

In New York, Ryan Goins hit a two-run sacrifice fly, the first in Toronto’s 40-year history, to go along with a two-run homer that led Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays over New York for their season-high third straight win.

The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept. 20, 2004, against Toronto in a game moved to accommodate a makeup date. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer for his 34th career shot off the Yankees, moving past Evan Longoria for most among active players. Chris Coghlan also homered for Toronto.

Still missing injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays kept up their success against the Yankees, beating them for the 11th time in the last 16 meetings and outscoring them 82-44 in that span.

Estrada (1-1) pitched seven fine innings. He gave up one run on seven hits without a walk.

Luis Severino (2-2) was hit hard and left in the sixth.

Rays 4, Marlins 2

In Miami, Jake Odorizzi returned from the disabled list to combine with four relievers on a four-hitter in Tampa Bay’s victory over the Marlins.

Odorizzi made his first start since April 15 and allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. He was activated before the game after recovering from a strained left hamstring.

Danny Farquhar (1-1) pitched a perfect sixth. Chris Whitley retired Christian Yelich with two on to end the eighth, and Alex Colome earned his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Rays’ Corey Dickerson made a leaping grab before crashing into the left-field wall to rob Adeiny Hechavarria of an extra-base hit in the fifth, and a sliding catch of Giancarlo Stanton’s sinking liner leading off the ninth.

Tim Beckham had a two-run double for the Rays, who improved to 4-10 on the road. They totaled only five hits, but Marlins pitchers issued eight walks.

Marcell Ozuna homered for the Marlins, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the ninth.

Brewers 7, Cardinals 5 (10)

In St. Louis, Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and Milwaukee beat the Cardinals in 10 innings.

Shaw’s three-run shot off Oh Seung-hwan (0-2) traveled an estimated 137.4 meters and broke a 4-4 tie with two outs in the top of the 10th. Villar’s two-run drive in the third soared 137 meters and gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

Jedd Gyorko hit two late homers for the Cardinals and finished with four hits. Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter connected back-to-back in the fifth.

Oliver Drake (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth and Neftali Feliz earned his seventh save.

Reds 4, Pirates 3 (10)

In Cincinnati, Billy Hamilton hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the hosts over Pittsburgh.

Tucker Barnhart walked with one out in the 10th. Arismendy Alcantara pinch-ran for him and went to second on Daniel Hudson’s (0-1) errant pickoff attempt.

After a groundout, Hamilton lined a double to right, giving the Reds consecutive wins for the first time since completing a four-game winning streak on April 12.

Michael Lorenzen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Adam Duvall had a three-run home run for the Reds.

Josh Harrison homered twice and Andrew McCutchen also went deep for the Pirates.

Phillies 10, Cubs 2

In Chicago, Tommy Joseph hit an early three-run homer, Aaron Altherr had three RBIs and Philadelphia routed the Cubs.

Michael Saunders and Freddy Galvis also homered in support of starter Vince Velasquez (2-2) to help the Phillies stop a three-game losing streak.

Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fourth loss in five games. After rain delayed the start for 85 minutes, Philadelphia jumped on Brett Anderson (2-1) for seven runs and seven hits in 1⅓ innings. Javier Baez homered for the Cubs.