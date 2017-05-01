Nadeshiko Japan forward Yokoyama to join German side on loan

Nadeshiko Japan forward Kumi Yokoyama will join German women’s soccer side FFC Frankfurt on loan for a year from July, her club AC Nagano Parceiro said Monday.

The 23-year-old, who was second in the scoring chart in the Japanese top flight last season with 16 goals, has so far netted 10 times in 18 games for Nadeshiko Japan — including four goals from as many games at the Algarve Cup international friendlies in March.

“I only have words of thanks to the manager, coaching staff and teammates for standing behind (my move) midway through the season,” the 155-cm forward said in a statement.

She will join fellow striker Yuki Nagasato, who has 58 goals in 132 games for Nadeshiko Japan, at Frankfurt.