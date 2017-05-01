Watabe wins men’s bouldering in Nanjing

Keita Watabe won the men’s bouldering competition Sunday for his first career World Cup title in the third event of the IFSC Climbing World Cup tour.

The 23-year-old Watabe, who took third in the World Cup season opener in Switzerland won by compatriot Kokoro Fujii, was the only climber who completed all four problems in the six-man final on the outdoor climbing wall.

Tomoa Narasaki, who is looking to win his second straight overall bouldering World Cup title, finished second.

In the women’s bouldering final, Miho Nonaka placed third for Japan’s best performance.

The fourth bouldering event of the season will be held in Tokyo on May 6-7.

Last summer, the International Olympic Committee agreed to add climbing, along with baseball/softball, karate, skateboard and surfing, to the sports program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the Tokyo Games, climbers will compete in three disciplines — boulder, lead and speed — and medals will be given based on overall scores.