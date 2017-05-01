Ducks earn crucial win over Oilers

After scoring three goals in the first 12 minutes, Anaheim let the Edmonton Oilers tie the score midway through the second period. The Ducks then pulled away for a crucial win.

Jakob Silfverberg scored twice to lead Anaheim to a 6-3 victory over Edmonton on Sunday night, cutting the Oilers’ series lead to 2-1,

“It’s about getting ourselves back in the series, giving us a chance,” said Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who had a goal and an assist. “You never want to fall down 3-0 in any series. It’s a long climb. We take this one, learn from what we did right and wrong and get ready for the next one.”

Rickard Rakell got Anaheim on the scoreboard 25 seconds in, and Chris Wagner and Ryan Kesler also scored. John Gibson stopped 24 shots. The Ducks had lost the first two games of the series at home.

Just 48 seconds after Connor McDavid scored his first of the series to tie the score and rally Edmonton back from a 3-0 deficit, Wagner put the Ducks back ahead by firing a shot that deflected off Talbot’s arm and in at 9:28 of the second period.

Silfverberg knocked in a feed from Josh Manson at 4:56 of the third to make it 5-3. The Oilers challenged the play for offside, but the goal stood after a video review.

“It’s one of those, your eyes are telling you it’s offside, but if you’re the linesman you’re going ‘I don’t know for sure’ and the call on the ice stands,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s disappointing because they likely know it’s offside, but they can’t confirm it. Let’s not kid ourselves. That wasn’t the backbreaker. The backbreaker was the 25 seconds in.”

Predators 3, Blues 1

In Nashville, Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period as the Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal.

Defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi also scored while Colton Sissons added two assists. The Predators outshot St. Louis 34-23 and they now have won seven straight playoff games on home ice, including all three this postseason.

Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who lost for the first time on the road during these playoffs.