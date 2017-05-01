Ichiro honored by Marlins

The Miami Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki tipped his cap to both benches as well as to the 26,245 fans at Marlins Park as he was honored on Sunday for becoming the 30th major leaguer to join the 3,000-hit club.

The Marlins paid tribute to Ichiro, who recorded his career 3,000th hit on Aug. 7, 2016, before their 10-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place on Sept. 25 of last year, but was postponed after Marlins ace Jose Fernandez died in a boat accident the same day.

The 43-year-old looked on as a video message from Japanese Hall-of-Famer and all-time home run king Sadaharu Oh was shown on the centerfield scoreboard following highlights of Ichiro’s career, including his first hits with the Orix BlueWave in NPB and the Seattle Mariners in the majors.

Oh said in the message that he is “very proud as a (fellow) Japanese” of Ichiro’s achievements and hopes to continue to see “as many hits as possible.”

“I didn’t expect to see Mr. Oh’s face appear up there. That was the biggest surprise of all,” said an uncharacteristically emotional Ichiro , who responded to Oh’s message with a bow.

“The (former Hawks) manager is kind. He’s strict but also warm-hearted. It’s written all over his face,” he said.

Ichiro was also presented with a 2.6-meter-wide, 1.2-meter-tall collage showing each of his 3,000 hits by Marlins president David Samson and president of baseball operations Michael Hill.

Samson revealed that Marlins owner and art dealer Jeffrey Loria asked them to come up with something “creative and different.”

“(The gift) is a piece of art. It’s typical of Loria. What do I do? Looks like I’ll have to buy a house big enough to hang that up,” Ichiro joked.

The 43-year-old Japanese star spent his first 11½ seasons with Seattle before heading to the New York Yankees. He has been with the Marlins since 2015 and is a career .312 hitter.

Ichiro made a small contribution with a pinch-hit walk, and his teammates drew inspiration from the tribute to him before the game.

“That’s someone you feed off,” said Justin Bour, who drove in six runs with four hits to help Miami rally from a three-run deficit. “You can never say enough about the guy.”

Bour, mired in a slump for much of the season’s first month, improved his batting average from .184 to .222. He had an RBI double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the fifth and a two-run homer in Miami’s six-run seventh.

“There’s that patch where you feel like, maybe I won’t get a hit for the rest of the season,” Bour said. “You’ve got to continue to stay positive.”

Bour helped the Marlins avert a series sweep and break out of a slump after being outscored 26-8 during the previous four games. They totaled a season-high 15 hits, including three each by Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.

Josh Bell hit a two-run homer for the Pirates, but they were shut out over the final 8⅔ innings.

Red Sox 6, Cubs 2

In Boston, Marco Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on Pedro Strop’s wild pitch in the Red Sox’s four-run eighth inning.

Boston took two of three in the lively weekend series that featured a strong showing for Cubs fans and the World Series trophies that ended long title droughts for the once-frustrated franchises.

Cubs reliever Koji Uehara allowed three runs —two earned — without getting an out in the eighth and took the loss.

Padres 5, Giants 2 (12)

In San Francisco, Wil Myers hit a three-run homer in the top of the 12th inning to send San Diego past the Giants.

Myers’ seventh home run, and second in two games, came off reliever George Kontos (0-2). Cory Spangenberg singled against Kontos leading off the inning and Erick Aybar singled two batters later.

Dodgers 5, Phillies 3

In Los Angeles, Andrew Toles hit a three-run homer and Ryu Hyun-jin pitched 5⅓ solid innings to help the Dodgers complete the three-game sweep.

Ryu (1-4) earned his first victory of the season in his second consecutive strong start. The veteran left-hander struck out nine and allowed one run.

Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 0 (13)

In Phoenix, Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning to lift Arizona.

Descalso’s drive off Jordan Lyles (0-1) salvaged the finale of the weekend series for the Diamondbacks and ended the longest scoreless game in Chase Field history.

Reds 5, Cardinals 4

In St. Louis, Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall doubled three times and singled for Cincinnati.

The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Brewers 4, Braves 3

In Milwaukee, Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in four runs as the Brewers ended Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

Santana hit a solo shot in the fifth then added a three-run drive in the sixth inning. He has five homers this season, including three during the three-game series against Atlanta.

Indians 12, Mariners 4

In Cleveland, Michael Brantley homered and Francisco Lindor had a two-run double as the Indians scored eight times in the third inning against weary Seattle.

Brantley led off the big inning with a single and capped it with a two-run homer. Lindor, who had three RBIs, hit a solo homer in the third and preceded Brantley’s homer with his double.

Angels 5, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, JC Ramirez got his first win as a starter in his fourth try after 111 career relief appearances while Jefry Marte homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run single.

Ramirez (3-2) matched his career high from two starts earlier with nine strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.

Orioles 7, Yankees 4 (11)

In New York, Mark Trumbo hit a go-ahead single in a three-run 11th off Bryan Mitchell, as Baltimore rebounded from another blown late lead.

Didi Gregorius hit a two-out, two-run single in the New York ninth that made it 4-4. Logan Verrett (1-0), making his Orioles debut, escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the 10th.

Joey Ricard singled with one out in the 11th against Mitchell (1-1), stole second and later scored on Trumbo’s two-out single.

Blue Jays 3, Rays 1

In Toronto, Russell Martin hit a go-ahead single during a three-run rally in the eighth inning as the Blue Jays posted back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

The Blue Jays started the day at 7-17, the worst record in the majors. A loss would’ve left them with the poorest winning percentage in March/April in team history.

Tigers 7, White Sox 3

In Detroit, Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs to help the Tigers stop a four-game losing streak.

Jordan Zimmermann (3-1) picked up a sloppy victory, allowing three runs in five-plus innings.

Astros 7, Athletics 2

In Houston, Dallas Keuchel threw 7⅔ solid innings and Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer.

Keuchel (5-0) struck out nine while allowing one run and three hits. The left-hander became the second pitcher in Astros history to get five wins in April, joining Roger Clemens in 2004.

Norichika Aoki was 0-for-4 for the Astros.

Twins 7, Royals 5

In Kansas City, Miguel Sano homered and drove in five runs to help Minnesota hand the Royals their ninth straight loss.

Sano posted his fourth consecutive multihit game. He has 11 hits in his last 16 at-bats.