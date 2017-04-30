Mladenovic stops Sharapova in Porsche Grand Prix semis

Maria Sharapova’s first tournament since her controversial return to tennis ended Saturday after losing to Kristina Mladenovic of France in the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals.

Mladenovic beat former top-ranked Sharapova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

In her fourth match following a 15-month doping ban, the Russian was left to rue missing 13 of her 16 break-point opportunities.

“I would have loved to use more of the opportunities when I was up a set and a break and I think I lost like 12 out of the next 14 points. So I definitely had a bit of a letdown,” Sharapova said.

The 19th-ranked Mladenovic, who ousted two-time defending champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday, next plays last year’s runnerup Laura Siegemund. The German wild card advanced to her second final in her hometown with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of fourth-seeded Simona Halep.

Sharapova, who tested positive for meldonium at last year’s Australian Open, had been given a wild card to enter the Stuttgart event after losing her ranking because of the ban.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is now turning her attention to tournaments in Rome and Madrid. She leaves Stuttgart with a world ranking of 260.

She will learn on May 16 whether she will be given a wild card for the main draw at the French Open.

Sharapova will head to Madrid on Sunday to prepare for the WTA tournament in the Spanish capital and will play in an exhibition match on Thursday.

“It’s a fairly quick turnaround, but this is a process for me,” she said.

“I’ll be in Europe for the next couple of months, but this is what I want to go through. I want the matches and to see how my body responds. I want to feel the tiredness of match play, it’s different and you can’t train that.”

She added: “I love that feeling. This is what I asked for, this is what I am doing.

“I am treating Madrid and Rome just as importantly as the Grand Slams at this point, because I have been out of the game for so long. They are match play and that is what I need.”

Sharapova refused to blame a lack of fitness for her semifinal defeat.

“If at the start of the week I’d said I’d be in this position, I’d be pretty happy with that,” she said.

“The way I played, I was really happy with that. You are never sure what level you are going to come onto the court with, but I feel this is a great base with which I started here.

“I actually felt physically really well, even when I was 5-2 down in the third set.

“I still hung in there, but she came up with a string of good points which cost me the match.”