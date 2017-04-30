Pageau’s fourth goal seals Senators’ 2OT win over Rangers

Jean-Gabriel Pageau might not have seen the goal that capped his “legendary game” for the Senators.

Pageau scored a career-high four goals, including the winner 2:54 into the second overtime to lift the Senators to a 6-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday, giving Ottawa a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“I think I closed my eyes when I shot and thankfully it went in,” Pageau said of the winner. “I was on a cloud and it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

The 24-year-old Ottawa native also scored twice in the final 3:19 to tie the score. He tipped Zack Smith’s shot past Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist to pull the Senators to 5-4 and then tied it by deflecting a shot by Kyle Turris with 1:02 remaining.

“That last deflection I don’t even know how he did that,” Lundqvist said. “The way he angled the stick he didn’t even know he hit the net I think.”

Pageau scored again 2:54 into the second OT, snapping in a shot during a 2-on-1 rush alongside Tommy Wingels. Pageau is the first Senator ever with four goals in a playoff game.

“I thought his quota was full,” captain Erik Karlsson said when asked if Pageau was his pick for the double-OT winner.

After his OT score, Pageau slid into the end boards, skated to the left corner and was swarmed by teammates. Wingels stopped to scoop the puck out of the goal before joining the pile.

“It’s just great to see him get rewarded: four-goal game, overtime winner. It’s just a legendary game,” teammate Dion Phaneuf said.

Ottawa has a 2-0 series lead for just the second time in franchise history, and first since the 2007 Eastern Conference final against Buffalo. The Senators have never swept a four-game series.

Marc Methot and Mark Stone also scored for Ottawa, and Craig Anderson had 43 saves.

Brady Skjei had two goals for New York, his second giving the Rangers a 5-3 lead 5:10 into the third period. Michael Grabner, Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan also scored and Lundqvist stopped 28 shots.

“We played well enough to win this game, there’s no question about it so it’s really tough to lose this one,” Lundqvist said. “Clearly they’ve gotten the bounces in the first two games. We’ve just got to go home and regroup. It’s a really tough loss being up a couple goals, especially late in the game.”

The series heads to New York for Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Penguins 6, Capitals 2

In Washington, Sidney Crosby set up two goals and Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel each scored two as Pittsburgh chased reigning Vezina Trophy winner and finalist Braden Holtby to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

“I think we’ve got a gritty group out there, scrappy,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s not perfect by any stretch out there. We’re aware of that, we know that. But what I love about this group of players is that they respond the right way and they’ve shown an ability to do that time and time again and I think this group finds ways to have success.”

Success came in the form of another brilliant outing from goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced, including 16 in the first period. Sullivan called Fleury the Penguins’ best player, and even with Crosby’s four points through two games he’s not wrong.

Holtby has not been on his game for the Capitals and was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots. Washington coach Barry Trotz could go back to Holtby in a crucial Game 3 Monday night in Pittsburgh after backup Philipp Grubauer allowed two goals on the first four shots he faced in relief.

That’s as big a game as the Capitals will face as just 18 of the previous 87 teams to lose the first two in a best-of-seven series have come back to win, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I thought some of the goals he wasn’t as sharp as he can be for us,” Trotz said of Holtby. “He’s a game-changer for us. When he didn’t change the game, I just looked to change the mojo a little bit there, that’s all.”

Fleury hasn’t been the Penguins’ backbone, serving as the backup to Matt Murray during their Stanley Cup run last year and splitting the duties with the young goalie this season. But the 2009 Cup winner is one of the biggest reasons they’re up 2-0 as he has stopped 67 of 71 shots through two games.

“I’m really enjoying this time right now,” a smiling Fleury said. “I don’t try to overthink stuff, just try and enjoy the game. It’s fun to win.”