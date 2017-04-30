Devils defy odds to win NHL draft lottery

A few weeks after the New Jersey Devils closed their worst season in nearly 30 years, general manager Ray Shero has something to smile about.

“We finally won something,” Shero told The Associated Press by phone shortly after the Devils won the NHL draft lottery on Saturday. “It’s the first piece of great news the Devils have had for a while to be honest.”

Given only an 8.5 percent chance of winning, the Devils bucked the odds by vaulting four teams including the last-place Colorado Avalanche and expansion Vegas Golden Knights for the right to the first pick in the draft.

Shero wasn’t the only one happily stunned by a lottery that essentially scrambled the bottom half order of the NHL standings.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars made huge jumps in winning the second and third spots. Given just a 2.2 percent chance of winning, the Flyers went from 13th to second. The Stars moved from the eighth spot to third.

“I feel like we had a lot of bad luck this year,” Flyers GM Ron Hextall said. “Hopefully, in years to come, we’ll look back at this as a huge turning point for us.”

No team has ever made a bigger jump than the Flyers since the lottery was introduced in 1995.

Lady luck certainly wasn’t on the side of the teams who finished with the NHL’s worst records, or the Golden Knights. Vegas will select sixth, moving back three spots from where it was slotted. Vegas and its desert rival Arizona Coyotes were each awarded the third-best odds to win at 10.3 percent.

The Coyotes fell the furthest, moving back to seventh.

The seven-round draft will be held in Chicago on June 23 and 24.

NHL Central Scouting ranks Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick as its top draft-eligible prospect even though he missed 35 regular-season and four playoff games due to injuries. Listed at 188 cm and 91 kg, Patrick finished with 20 goals and 46 points in 33 games.

The Devils’ franchise has had the first pick once, in 1979, when the then-Colorado Rockies selected Rob Ramage.