Neorealism triumphs in Hong Kong

Neorealism became the third Japanese horse to win the Audemars Piquet Queen Elizabeth II Cup in Hong Kong on Sunday, when he captured his first G1 title.

Joao Moreira aboard 6-year-old stallion, the second favorite in the odds offered by the Japan Racing Association, sprung to the fore heading into the third corner and held on to win by a neck, crossing the finish in 2 minutes, 4.50 seconds at 2,000-meter Sha Tin Racecourse.

Eishin Preston was the first Japanese horse to win the race in 2002 and 2003. Rulership also secured the title in 2012.

Pakistan Star was second in Sunday’s race followed by defending champion Werther in the field of eight.