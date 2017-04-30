Darvish, Gomez power Rangers past Angels

Yu Darvish allowed two runs in six innings on Saturday, earning his third win as Carlos Gomez hit for the cycle in the Texas Rangers’ 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Darvish (3-2) surrendered one earned run on three hits and four walks, while striking out 10. The right-hander coughed up the game’s first runs in the fourth inning when Mike Trout doubled in Kole Calhoun, went to third on an error and scored on an Albert Pujols sacrifice fly.

The Rangers took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth off Jesse Chavez (2-4) before Darvish nearly gave it away in the top of the sixth. He walked the bases loaded with one out, but made his escape by getting a pop up and a groundout.

Darvish left after a 1-2-3 sixth, having thrown 125 pitches, the major leagues’ highest total so far this season.

“I was extremely surprised they let me throw that many pitches,” Darvish said. “I was thinking, ‘They’re testing me.’ So I wanted to get outs, no matter how.”

He fell five pitches short of his major league high, thrown as a rookie in 2013.

Darvish had thrown 97 pitches through five innings and finished the sixth despite his troubles in that frames.

“He’s our ace,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s got to be able to pitch out of situations like that.”

Gomez got his cycle in the seventh, when he sent Jose Valdez’s first-pitch heater onto the hill beyond the wall in center field. That followed a first-inning double, a single in the third and a triple to the gap in right-center in the fifth that sailed just beyond the reach of a sprinting Mike Trout.

“It’s exciting up there if you do that,” Gomez said, “and you can enjoy it when you win.”

His previous cycle came with the Minnesota Twins on May 7, 2008.

Trout thought he had a shot at Gomez’s triple.

“The wind was crazy,” said Trout, who went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 13 games. “I couldn’t even tell you what direction it was blowing.”

The Rangers’ big fifth-inning rally was a late bloomer. With two outs and a runner on second, Nomar Mazara’s RBI single on a full count opened Texas’ account. Gomez tripled him home on the next pitch before Rougned Odor homered on a 1-2 pitch.

Yankees 12, Orioles 4

In New York, Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge and the thundering Yankees picked up right where they left off the previous night, steamrolling past Baltimore for their fourth straight victory.

Gardner homered twice from the leadoff spot and had his first four RBIs of the season. Austin Romine, the No. 9 batter, also went deep and knocked in five runs.

Judge, not to be outdone, clocked his latest colossal homer and scored four times as New York won its 14th in 17 games to boost the American League’s best record to 15-7.

White Sox 6, Tigers 4 (10)

In Detroit, Melky Cabrera led off the 10th inning with a homer against Justin Wilson and Avisail Garcia added an RBI triple, lifting Chicago to its sixth straight win.

Jose Abreu homered twice in his return to the lineup for the White Sox.

Indians 4, Mariners 3

In Cleveland, Danny Salazar got off to a rocky start, and then combined with two relievers to hold Seattle hitless over the final eight innings.

Salazar struck out six in 6⅓ innings. Andrew Miller fanned four in 1⅔ innings and Cody Allen pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Blue Jays 4, Rays 1

In Toronto, Justin Smoak had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Blue Jays broke a three-game losing streak.

Smoak went 3 for 3 and scored twice.

Athletics 2, Astros 1

In Houston, Khris Davis clubbed his 10th home run to back a solid start by Andrew Triggs, and Oakland beat Houston to snap a five-game skid.

The Athletics also ended a 10-game losing streak against the Astros, which was the longest in franchise history against Houston.

Twins at Royals — ppd.

Cubs 7, Red Sox 4

In Boston, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer, helping Chicago rebound from a series-opening loss against the Red Sox.

Miguel Montero and Ben Zobrist each connected for a solo shot for the Cubs, who had dropped two in a row. Kris Bryant had two hits and scored twice.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara worked a 1-2-3 seventh in his old home park.

“(Having had three days off) I was supposed to pitch today even if we were losing,” the Cubs setup man said. “My teammates brought us from behind and I just went out to the mound as planned.

“I was able to separate things (my feelings about facing my old teammates) and do what I needed to do.”

Braves 11, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Matt Kemp homered three times and drove in five runs, powering Atlanta to its fourth straight victory.

The Braves collected a season-high 20 hits. Dansby Swanson also homered, and Jaime Garcia (1-1) pitched six innings for his first win with the Braves.

Dodgers 6, Phillies 5

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner hit consecutive homers off Hector Neris in the ninth, helping the Dodgers rally for the win.

Los Angeles trailed 5-2 before the three straight homers. It was the first time the team had accomplished the feat since Aug. 18, 2012.

Austin Barnes then singled off Neris (0-1) with one out. Joely Rodriguez came in and got Andrew Toles to fly out, but Corey Seager singled and Adrian Gonzalez drilled a ball off third baseman Maikel Franco’s glove for the winning hit.

Mets 5, Nationals 3

In Washington, Michael Conforto hit two home runs and slumping Jose Reyes also connected for New York.

The banged-up Mets had lost six in a row when they began this series at Nationals Park against the team with the best record in the majors. Behind some power hitting and its bullpen, New York beat Washington for the second straight day.

Pirates 4, Marlins 0

In Miami, Ivan Nova pitched a three-hitter in Pittsburgh’s third straight win.

John Jaso homered and drove in two runs for the Pirates, and Jordy Mercer also knocked in a run.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa threw an efficient six-pitch eighth inning.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki flied out in the sixth inning.

Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6

In Phoenix, Mark Reynolds hit a tying two-run single with two out in the ninth and Carlos Gonzalez scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Fernando Rodney.

Colorado trailed by five after five, but made the most of another rough performance by Rodney (1-2). The veteran reliever walked two and threw two wild pitches in blowing his second consecutive save chance.

Padres 12, Giants 4

In San Francisco, Wil Myers capped San Diego’s eight-run sixth inning with a three-run homer.

Myers also singled off Chris Stratton (0-1) to start the big inning and had three hits for the game.

The Padres scored 11 runs against the Giants’ bullpen following five effective innings from San Francisco starter Matt Cain.

Red at Cardinals — ppd.