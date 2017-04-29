Cambridge runs wind-assisted 10.05

Sprinter Aska Cambridge ran a wind-assisted 10.05 seconds for the second-best overall time in the men’s 100 meters at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, on Friday.

Because of the 3.3 meters-per-second tail wind, the time was not officially recognized.

“The wind wasn’t blowing before I ran so I thought the time would be official so it’s a bit of a shame,” said the 23-year-old Cambridge.

It was the third meet that Rio Olympic 4×100-meter relay team silver medalist Cambridge has competed in after starting his season in competitions in the United States.

He ran a wind-assisted 9.98-second 100 meters during a qualifying heat at a meet in Florida on April 15.

Cambridge will leave the United States on Saturday and is next scheduled to compete at the Seiko Golden Garand Prix in Kawasaki on May 21.