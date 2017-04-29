Sharapova wins again, reaches Porsche semis

Maria Sharapova won again to move into the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals after beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

In her third match following a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova converted five of her six break points.

The five-time Grand Slam champion will next face Kristina Mladenovic of France, who overcame Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-3, 6-2.

Last year’s runner up and home favorite, Laura Siegemund, upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-3 in a match that lasted over three hours.

The wild card from Stuttgart next faces the fourth-seeded Simona Halep, who progressed against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-1.

Mladenovic ousted two-time defending champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday and is one of several players who has criticized Sharapova for her doping violation, but the Russian said she will not use it as added motivation in their semifinal on Saturday.

“I’m not someone that uses that as part of my comeback,” Sharapova said of comments against her from her peers.

“My results have spoken for everything that I should speak for,” Sharapova added. “And that’s all that matters. The biggest part of my comeback is what’s out on the court and I will leave it at that.”

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, Spain, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray advanced together again, reaching the Barcelona Open semifinals.

Defending champion Nadal eased past Hyeon Chung of South Korea 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

Murray fought hard to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Murray will play fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, who defeated Yuichi Sugita 6-1, 6-2.