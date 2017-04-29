Nomura moves into lead at Texas Shootout

Harukyo Nomura fired a 6-under-par 65 to move from a share of ninth place to the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on Friday.

Nomura made eight birdies against a pair of bogeys at the par-71 Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, moving one shot ahead of Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn at 9-under 133.

Nomura had a 1-under-par 35 on her front nine, but then caught fire on the back nine, making six birdies, including three in a row from holes No.15-17.

She bogeyed her closing hole, the par-5 18th, but was pleased with her overall performance.

“My putts were good and my shots have been improving all the time so overall it was a good round,” said Nomura, a two-time winner on the U.S. LPGA Tour.

“I have always had confidence in my putts and they really went down for me today. It wasn’t that the cups looked big, it was more that I was able to read the lines,” she said.

Jutanugarn had her second straight 67 for second place while Norway’s Suzann Pettersen shot a 65 and was third at 7 under.

Also for Japan, Mika Miyazato had three birdies, two bogeys and a triple bogey in a 73 to make the weekend rounds. She closed in a tie for 61st at 2 over.

Nasa Hataoka missed the cut after a 74 left her at 12 over.