Bengals give Mixon a chance

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is headed to Cincinnati, which added to its reputation for taking chances on players with significant off-field issues.

The Bengals traded down in the second round on Friday and took Mixon with the 48th overall pick, putting them back in the spotlight as a place known for giving second and third chances.

The 176-cm running back was one of the top players available at his position, but teams were wary because of his history. Mixon was suspended for his freshman season after punching a female student and breaking bones in her face.

The crowd in Philadelphia booed when Mixon’s selection was announced. Coach Marvin Lewis said the team was aware of how the public would react to the pick.

“For some of our fans, probably (they’ll) pause for a second,” Lewis said. “But this thing’s got to move forward, and he’s got to move on. He’s lived with this since the day it’s occurred.”

Bengals owner Mike Brown is known for taking troubled players. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict signed with Cincinnati as a free agent after no team was willing to draft him in 2012, and he’s been suspended for his history of illegal hits. His hit to Antonio Brown’s head set up the Steelers’ winning field goal in a 2015 playoff game.

Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested again in the offseason and faces misdemeanor charges for an altercation at a downtown hotel, but the team has stuck with him. A felony charge for spitting on a nurse at the county jail has been dropped.

And now all the attention will be on their new running back, who fills a hole in the offense and puts the team’s reputation back on the line. The Bengals were sold on him after spending time with him, and Mixon was convinced they’d take a chance on him.