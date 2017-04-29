Maeda solid in Dodgers victory

After floundering for the first month of the season, Kenta Maeda found his form Friday night.

Maeda threw seven solid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. Maeda (2-2) entered with an 8.05 ERA and had failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his four previous starts.

The second-year right-hander struck out a season-high eight and limited Philadelphia to five hits, a walk and two runs as Los Angeles snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak.

“It was great to see Kenta throw the way he did tonight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He had clarity and he threw with conviction. He kept the ball down and he threw it tight to left-handers. He and Honey (Rick Honeycutt) had an excellent game plan going in and he executed it.”

Maeda said his felt some pressure to perform well tonight.

“It was a great day for me,” Maeda said through a translator. “I’ve had a string of bad outings and I felt the pressure going into the game. I knew I had to pitch well or something could happen. We have a lot of great pitchers.

“I’m very appreciative that Dave let me pitch the seventh inning. Once I got into it, I knew I was going to finish it.”

Yankees 14, Orioles 11 (10)

In New York, Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit.

Red Sox 5, Cubs 4

In Boston, Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer off Jake Arrieta during a five-run first inning.

Braves 10, Brewers 8

In Milwaukee, Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings.

Rays 7, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, Logan Morrison hit a two-run homer, Evan Longoria and Corey Dickerson added solo shots and Tampa Bay connected three times in the eighth inning.

Mariners 3, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Ariel Miranda allowed two hits and pitched into the sixth inning, and Robinson Cano and Ben Gamel homered.

Pirates 12, Marlins 2

In Miami, Francisco Cervelli drove in three runs and Pittsburgh scored eight times in the second inning.

Ichiro Suzuki finished 0-for-2 for the Marlins.

Astros 9, Athletics 4

In Houston, Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 12, and George Springer singled home the tying run in his return from a leg injury.

Norichika Aoki finished 0-for-4 for the Astros.

Giants 4, Padres 3

In San Francisco, rookie Christian Arroyo homered, and Brandon Belt had three hits including a double.

Cardinals 7, Reds 5

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead the Cardinals to their ninth win in 11 games.

Angels 6, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning.

Mets 7, Nationals 5

In Washington, Josh Edgin relieved Mets closer Jeurys Familia with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and got Bryce Harper to hit into a game-ending double play, stopping New York’s six-game losing streak.

White Sox 7, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Twins 6, Royals 4

In Kansas City, Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer hit consecutive two-run doubles in the eighth inning and Minnesota handed the Royals their eighth straight loss.

Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Trevor Story homered and rookie Kyle Freeland pitched six effective innings.