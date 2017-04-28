City, United settle for scoreless draw in Manchester derby

Manchester United held on following Marouane Fellaini’s late sending-off for headbutting Sergio Aguero to eke out a 0-0 draw at Manchester City in the English Premier League on Thursday, keeping the race for Champions League qualification congested.

Fellaini had just been booked for tripping Aguero when he fouled the City striker again, before confronting him and connecting with a butt to earn a straight red card in the 84th minute. There were just 19 seconds between the two cards being shown.

United manager Jose Mourinho didn’t criticize his midfielder, saying Fellaini felt he was only sent off because of his reputation and Aguero had “no broken nose, broken head” when he saw the City player in the tunnel.

City sent on fit-again striker Gabriel Jesus after Fellaini’s departure in an attempt to score a late goal and the striker had a stoppage-time headed goal disallowed for offside in a tense finish at Etihad Stadium.

Mourinho’s defensive tactics suffocated another heavyweight rival — it resembled an attack-vs-defense exercise in the second half — but whether a goalless draw does the team any good is open to question.

The result kept Mourinho’s injury-hit team in fifth place, both a place and a point behind City with five games remaining in the race for a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League. Liverpool is a point ahead of City, and has played a game more than both Manchester clubs, while Arsenal is four points behind United with a game in hand.

“City will finish top four,” Mourinho said. “The matches they have to play I see them doing that. I think it’s between us, Arsenal, and Liverpool.”

United has a difficult run-in, with trips to come to Tottenham and Arsenal, and is still involved in the Europa League, with a two-leg semifinal looming against Celta Vigo. Its squad is also ravaged by injury, a situation not helped by Fellaini’s upcoming three-game suspension.

By becoming only the second team, after Stoke, to stop City from scoring at home this season, United extended its unbeaten run in the league to 24 games dating to October and a loss at Chelsea.