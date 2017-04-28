Nijo Castle to host event in May before 2019 RWC first-round draw

Nijo Castle in Kyoto, a World Heritage Site designated by UNESCO, will host an event on the eve of the May 10 first-round draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, tournament organizers said Friday.

Japan national team boss Jamie Joseph and the head coaches of the rest of the teams that have qualified for the World Cup, are scheduled to attend the event along with local government officials.

The draw for the World Cup will take place at Kyoto State Guest House in the ancient capital’s Kamigyo Ward.