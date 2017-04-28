DeRozan, Raptors finish Bucks

The crowd on the road was rowdy. The 25-point lead was gone. The Toronto Raptors were frazzled, in danger of losing a Game 6 in the playoffs again.

This time, Toronto found a way to win.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, Cory Joseph had five points in a 9-0 run in the final 2 minutes to answer a furious rally by the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Raptors held on for a 92-89 victory on Thursday night to take their first-round playoff series in six games.

Toronto moves on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series that starts Monday.

“We lost our composure a little bit,” coach Dwane Casey said. “Again, we found a way to (hold on). That’s what good teams do.”

The Raptors snapped a five-game losing streak in Game 6s, earning a couple extra days off to rest for the Cavaliers. Toronto also needs to work on finishing off opponents.

Joseph’s 3 with 1:27 left put the Raptors up for good, 85-82. Two foul shots from Joseph with 33.9 seconds extended the lead to seven.

Toronto could finally breathe easy after DeRozan went 2 of 2 from the foul line with 3.1 seconds to play for a three-point lead. Tony Snell’s inbounds pass on the ensuing possession was intercepted by DeRozan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks in the loss.

Spurs 103, Grizzlies 96

In Memphis, Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, helping San Antonio advance to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Grizzlies to take the series 4-2.