Tanaka tosses three-hit shutout, retires final 14 batters

New York Yankees starters failed to record a complete game in all of 2016 — the first time in franchise history that’s happened.

Masahiro Tanaka ended that slump this season before April was up.

Tanaka pitched a three-hitter to outduel Chris Sale and earn his first shutout since 2014, and the Yankees beat Boston 3-0 on Thursday night.

Tanaka (3-1) struck out three and threw only 97 pitches for his fifth career complete game — his first since Aug. 15, 2015, which was also the last for New York.

“I knew that we were facing a good pitcher in Chris Sale. Knew how important one run could be, so I tried to go out there and put up zeroes,” said Tanaka, who earned his 10th win in his last 11 decisions dating to last season.

“A lot of people thought Chris Sale had the upper hand, the way he was pitching.”

Tanaka retired the last 14 batters he faced and only allowed one runner to reach second base as New York earned its fifth straight victory over the rival Red Sox. Aaron Hicks had two hits and scored twice, and Matt Holliday had two hits and two RBIs.

Sale (1-2) nearly matched Tanaka most of the way, allowing only one unearned run over the first eight innings before giving up three straight singles to start the ninth, when the Yankees added two more runs.

“We had a chance going into the ninth,” he said. “I just completely took the wind out of the sails.”

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said Tanaka spoke before the game of the challenge of facing Sale.

“He went toe to toe with Chris Sale,” manager Joe Girardi agreed. “He knew he couldn’t afford to give up a whole lot of runs. (There was) more pressure on him, in a sense, and he really rose to the occasion.”

Mariners 2, Tigers 1

In Detroit, Ben Gamel had an RBI single in the ninth inning to help Seattle beat the Tigers.

Kyle Seager doubled off Francisco Rodriguez (1-2) with one out, and Gamel followed with his hit to right-center field. Tony Zych (1-0) was the winner, and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his third save.

Detroit starter Justin Verlander allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Mariners hurler Hisashi Iwakuma pitched 5⅔ innings in a no-decision. He allowed one unearned run and three hits while walking one.

Nationals 16, Rockies 5

In Denver, Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer as part of an 11-run seventh inning, Trea Turner enjoyed another big game at Coors Field and Washington routed Colorado.

Turner proved to be a pitcher’s nightmare throughout the four-game series. He hit for the cycle on Tuesday, finished a triple shy of another cycle Wednesday and added a double and two singles in the finale — in all, he had seven extra-base hits, scored 10 runs and had 11 RBIs.

Gio Gonzalez (3-0) pitched into the seventh and had two RBIs, including a bases-loaded walk in the big seventh.

Indians 4, Astros 3

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor hit a long two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift Cleveland over Houston.

Lindor’s 139-meter homer off Chris Devenski (1-1) landed in the visitors bullpen about 50 feet beyond the center field wall.

Corey Kluber (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed three runs in seven innings as the defending AL champs took two of three from the AL West leaders.

Cody Allen pitched out of a ninth-inning jam for his fifth save and second of the series.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4.

Dodgers 5, Giants 1 (10)

In San Francisco, run-scoring singles by Andrew Toles and Justin Turner in the 10th inning led Los Angeles after pitcher Julio Urias made a solid start in his 2017 debut.

The Dodgers, who had lost to the Giants in 10 innings the night before, loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th on two walks and an infield hit. Toles followed with a tie-breaking single, Kike Hernandez had a sacrifice fly and Turner extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single. Chris Taylor drove in the fifth run with a bases-loaded walk.

Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win, striking out the side in the ninth inning, as Los Angeles managed a split of the four-game series.

Braves 7, Mets 5

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes limped off with a pulled hamstring, Matt Harvey was chased in the fifth inning as he made an emergency start in place of ailing Noah Syndergaard, and the Mets’ losing streak reached six with a defeat to Atlanta.

Kurt Suzuki hit a three-run homer that finished Harvey (2-1), who allowed six runs in 4⅓ innings and tied a career high with five walks. Syndergaard was scratched because of right biceps discomfort. While the right-hander hopes to pitch Sunday at Washington, Cespedes looks likely to be sidelined for an extended period.

Cespedes left last Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia with a left hamstring problem and returned to the lineup Wednesday. The slugger hit a one-hop double to right-center off R.A. Dickey (2-2) in the fourth and was jogging into second base when he pulled up. When he reached second, he bent over, hands on both knees.

Phillies 3, Marlins 2

In Philadelphia, Jeremy Hellickson allowed one run over six innings to lead the Phillies to their sixth straight win.

Philadelphia (11-9) is two games above .500 for the first time this year.

Hellickson (4-0), the 2011 AL Rookie of the Year with Tampa Bay, pitched like the ace the Phillies needed — not just to keep them respectable, but possibly to dangle as attractive trade bait at the July 31 deadline to secure a prospect or two toward their rebuild.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki flied out in the ninth. He’s batting .167 this season.

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2

In Phoenix, Taijuan Walker matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in eight effective innings, Chris Owings hit a pair of solo homers and Arizona beat San Diego.

The Diamondbacks jumped on Jered Weaver (0-2) with three homers a night after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a loss to San Diego.

Walker (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits.

Cardinals 8, Blue Jays 1 (11, 1st)

Cardinals 6, Blue Jays 4 (2nd)

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler, Greg Garcia and Matt Adams each had three hits as the Cardinals beat Toronto to sweep a day-night doubleheader.

St. Louis won the opener on Matt Carpenter’s grand slam.

Toronto is the only team in the major leagues that hasn’t won a series this season. The Blue Jays also are the lone club that has yet to win two straight games.

Adam Wainwright (2-3) got the win in the nightcap while Matt Bowman (1-0) won the opener.

Ryan Tepera (1-1) and Casey Lawrence (0-3) took the losses.

Angels 2, Athletics 1

In Anaheim, Ricky Nolasco had extra days between starts to work on mechanical issues and it paid off as he led Los Angeles over Oakland to earn the series sweep.

Nolasco (2-2) threw 5⅔ innings, allowing one run and three hits.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save and second in two nights.

Kendall Graveman (2-1) threw six innings of two-run ball for Oakland.