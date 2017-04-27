Minamino strikes twice in Salzburg rout of Admira
Salzburg's Takumi Minamino scores in the first half against Admira in an Austrian Cup match on Wednesday. He had two goals in Salzburg's 5-0 win. | KYODO

Minamino strikes twice in Salzburg rout of Admira

Kyodo

VIENNA – Striker Takumi Minamino netted twice Wednesday as Salzburg booked a place in the Austrian Cup final with a 5-0 victory over Admira.

At BSFZ Arena, the defending champions took the lead in the seventh minute with a right-footed effort from the 22-year-old Minamino, who stepped up and barely escaped an offside call.

Sturmpartner Wanderson made it 2-0 in the 29th and Salzburg added two more goals after the break, before Minamino converted a pass from Hwang Hee-chan with a left-foot strike from the penalty box in the 87th minute to cap the convincing win.

The final against Rapid Vienna will be held June 1 at Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Salzburg's Takumi Minamino scores in the first half against Admira in an Austrian Cup match on Wednesday. He had two goals in Salzburg's 5-0 win. | KYODO

, , ,