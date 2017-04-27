Minamino strikes twice in Salzburg rout of Admira

Striker Takumi Minamino netted twice Wednesday as Salzburg booked a place in the Austrian Cup final with a 5-0 victory over Admira.

At BSFZ Arena, the defending champions took the lead in the seventh minute with a right-footed effort from the 22-year-old Minamino, who stepped up and barely escaped an offside call.

Sturmpartner Wanderson made it 2-0 in the 29th and Salzburg added two more goals after the break, before Minamino converted a pass from Hwang Hee-chan with a left-foot strike from the penalty box in the 87th minute to cap the convincing win.

The final against Rapid Vienna will be held June 1 at Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria.