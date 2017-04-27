Antlers, Reds to meet Dortmund, Sevilla in July friendlies

The defending J. League champion Kashima Antlers and the 2016 Levain Cup-winning Urawa Reds will host Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in a pair of summer friendlies, the league announced Thursday.

As part of the newly launched J. League International Series, Urawa will play Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa’s Dortmund on July 15 at Saitama Stadium.

A week later, Antlers will welcome Sevilla to Kashima Stadium. Kagawa’s international teammate Hiroshi Kiyotake spent half a season at Sevilla before transferring back to Cerezo Osaka in January.