Aoki rewrites record as oldest participant in JGTO

Isao Aoki rewrote his own record as the oldest golfer to play in the Japan Golf Tour Organization on Thursday after appearing in the first round of The Crowns at the age of 74 years, 7 months and 27 days.

Aoki, the current JGTO chairman, shot a 15-over par 85 at Nagoya Golf Club in Aichi Prefecture to sit in 104th place.

Aoki’s previous mark, set last year, was 73 years, 7 months and 28 days.

“My score aside, I played the way I thought I could,” said Aoki, who was paired with 70-year-old Masashi Ozaki, who has a record 94 victories on the tour. “I’m not getting any better with age, but I want to be out on the course as long as I can.”