Rockets advance to West semis

The Houston Rockets are headed to the Western Conference semifinals after using strong defense and a balanced scoring attack to overcome another big game by Russell Westbrook and eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 105-99 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

James Harden had 34 points while Westbrook piled up 47 and came up just one assist shy of his fourth straight triple-double. But the Rockets didn’t allow anyone else to score more than 11 points while getting 22 from Lou Williams, 15 from Patrick Beverley and 14 from Nene.

The Thunder head home a year after advancing to the Western Conference finals after Houston took this series 4-1 despite struggling from 3-point range.

“Everything isn’t always going to be perfect,” Harden said. “You’ve got guys that step up and help you make big plays, always have your back . . . we’re not worried about our shooting, our shooting is going to come.”

The Rockets used a 5-1 run, with all their points coming on free throws, to pull away from the Thunder and make it 98-91. Victor Oladipo threw a pass about 5 feet above Westbrook’s head and out of bounds on the next possession and Harden made a layup on the other end with about 3 minutes left.

The Rockets began eating up the clock after that and Oklahoma City missed shot after shot that could have closed the gap.

After scoring 20 points in the third quarter, Westbrook made just 2 of 11 fourth-quarter shots in a disappointing end to a stellar season where he became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double by scoring an NBA-best 31.6 points a game, with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He also set an NBA record for most triple-doubles with 42 to help the Thunder withstand the loss of All-Star Kevin Durant in free agency.

“Coming out of the halftime and in that third quarter he was obviously spectacular,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He was the reason why we got back into it and took a seven-point lead. He has been a phenomenal closer for us all year long . . . you can’t expect a guy to be perfect every single time.”

Westbrook had 11 rebounds and nine assists but he made just 5 of a career-high 18 3-point attempts.

“I consider it a good season. I think from myself to every guy down in that locker room did an amazing job all year long,” he said. “We can be nothing but proud of them. I’m just happy to have the opportunity to play with all these guys. They do an amazing job of making the game easy for me.”

Spurs 116, Grizzlies 103

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and the Spurs rebounded from two discouraging road losses to beat Memphis and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

Jazz 96, Clippers 92

In Los Angeles, Gordon Hayward scored 27 points, Utah controlled the paint, and the Jazz took a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.