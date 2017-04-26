Aoki’s first three-hit game of year lifts Astros

Norichika Aoki had his first three-hit game of the season and drove in the game-tying run as the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Tuesday.

Aoki tied the game at one with an RBI double in the fifth inning with no outs and runners on first and second. He also had a base hit in the third and an infield single in the ninth.

It was Aoki’s sixth multihit game of the year and his second in a row. He is 19 hits away from a career 2,000 combined in the United States and Japan.

“Of course I’m happy about it,” Aoki said of his three-hit day. “I would have loved another one. It was a good day overall. I have to take it one day at a time.”

Aoki’s double in the fifth came off Josh Tomlin (1-3), a 13-game winner for the American League champions last season. Aoki said he was sitting on a pitch inside and got it on a 2-2 count, after fouling off four straight pitches.

“He has good control. I was convinced he would throw inside,” said Aoki, who also came home after his double in the fifth. “It was a two-seamer. I knew it would come at some point.”

Tigers 19, Mariners 9

In Detroit, James McCann, Justin Upton and Alex Avila homered — and that was before the Tigers added nine runs in the fifth inning en route to a rout of Seattle.

Angels 2, Athletics 1 (11)

In Anaheim, Kole Calhoun ripped a two-out single in the 11th inning to score Danny Espinosa and send Los Angeles to a victory over Oakland.’

Twins 8, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, Ervin Santana delivered his fourth straight outstanding start, Miguel Sano sparked a seven-run fifth inning with a leadoff homer and Minnesota pounded the Rangers.

White Sox 10, Royals 5

In Chicago, Todd Frazier drove in three runs, Leury Garcia had three hits and the White Sox got their second straight one-sided win over Kansas City.

Rays 2, Orioles 0

In Baltimore, Austin Pruitt combined with four relievers on a two-hitter in his first big league start. Pruitt allowed one hit in three innings, Danny Farquhar got two outs, Jumbo Diaz went 1⅓ innings, Chase Whitley (1-0) contributed three perfect innings and Alex Colome finished for his fifth save.

Yankees at Red Sox — ppd.

Blue Jays 6, Cardinals 5 (11)

In St. Louis, Chris Coghlan made an acrobatic, run-scoring leap over All-Star catcher Yadier Molina, and Marcus Stroman came across with the go-ahead run after pinch hitting in the 11th inning and doubling for his first major league hit.

Brewers 9, Reds 1

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames hit his major league-leading 11th home run — his eighth against Cincinnati this season.

Cubs 1, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Kyle Hendricks rediscovered his 2016 form, limiting the Pirates to four hits over six innings to outduel Gerrit Cole.

Nationals 15, Rockies 12

In Denver, Trea Turner hit for the third cycle in Nationals history and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Washington to a win over Colorado on a frigid night.

Dodgers 2, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven over seven innings in another impressive performance.

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 3

In Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to match a team record with his fourth straight multiRBI game, Patrick Corbin struck out nine in seven innings and Arizona rolled over San Diego.

Marlins at Phillies — ppd.

Braves at Mets — ppd.