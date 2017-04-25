Stevens selected to guide Kings

John Stevens spent the past seven seasons as Darryl Sutter’s assistant coach while the Los Angeles Kings rose to two Stanley Cup titles and then slipped to three straight disappointing seasons.

Stevens is moving into the top job with no plans to upend the system in which he played a major part. Instead, he believes he can make a better team out of the same championship-winning core that rose so high and fell so low.

“It’s just kind of the nature of our business that sometimes a little change can make a big difference,” Stevens said.

The Kings introduced Stevens as the 27th head coach in team history Monday. Stevens was the only candidate considered by general manager Rob Blake, who took over this month after Los Angeles fired Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi.

The franchise’s decision to promote the top two assistants to the two fired architects of the Kings’ renaissance seemed odd to many fans who expected a bigger break from the recent past. Los Angeles finished 10th in the 14-team Western Conference this season while ranking near the bottom of the NHL with just 201 goals.

Stevens and Blake say they won’t be copies of their former bosses, but they also feel the Kings’ recent success shouldn’t be discounted because of their failure to win more than one playoff game in the past three years.

From the front office to the ice, Blake and Stevens plan to offer only tweaks to the Kings’ current identity, not a thorough overhaul.

“There was literally no (coaching) search,” Blake said. “I went to John as soon as the changes were made and expressed our interest.”

After Blake identified improved scoring as the single biggest area of necessary improvement, Stevens sold Blake on instilling a renewed focus on speed and scoring generated by persistent drives to the net for grimy goals.

“Quite honestly, if we lead the league next year in coaches’ challenges for goalie interference, I’d be really happy about that,” Stevens said.

Stevens also plans to stick with the core principles of defense and puck possession that made the Kings such a difficult opponent for most of Sutter’s six seasons.

The 50-year-old Stevens coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2006-09, reaching the Eastern Conference finals before getting fired.