Buffaloes’ Romero out with knee injury

The Orix Buffaloes on Tuesday deactivated outfielder Stefan Romero after he was ruled out for four to five weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee.

The 28-year-old American suffered the injury in Saturday’s 4-3 win away to the Chiba Lotte Marines when he struck his knee on the wall at Zozo Marine Stadium. He did not play in Orix’s loss on Sunday.

“Everything should be fine once he is back walking,” Orix manager Junichi Fukura said of the left fielder.

Romero has made a decent start to his first NPB season following his move from the Seattle Mariners. He is batting .281 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 15 games so far.