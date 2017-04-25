Heyward, Russell power Cubs past Pirates

Jason Heyward is getting tired of talking about his rebuilt swing. Considering what the Chicago Cubs center fielder is doing at the plate these days, the conversation will soon flip from his new-look swing to the results.

Heyward hit his third home run in four days, a sizzling line drive to right-center off Pittsburgh’s Chad Kuhl in the first inning to set the tone in a lopsided 14-3 victory for the suddenly hot Cubs on Monday night. Heyward added an RBI on a groundout during Chicago’s five-run second inning as the defending World Series champions won for the fifth time in six games.

A year after he hit just .230 while managing just seven home runs and 49 RBIs, Heyward is at .294 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 18 games so far in 2017.

“I’ve been there before,” Heyward said. “Had a down year before, didn’t go exactly how I wanted. Had to put some work in and come back. It’s great to see. It’s not over. I’m not looking at it that way.”

Addison Russell had a career-high four hits for the Cubs, who set a season-high total for runs and tied their season-high total with 17 hits. A little over two years after going 0-5 in his major league debut at PNC Park, Russell singled four times while spraying the ball to all fields.

“I just put it in play and see where it goes,” Russell said. “It’s working out. Seems like a pretty easy approach.”

Ben Zobrist added three RBIs for Chicago. Anthony Rizzo had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Miguel Montero all had two hits apiece.

The Cubs are starting to get it going after a sluggish start, averaging 8.8 runs during their recent surge to first in the NL Central. It has helped take some of the pressure off a pitching staff that is struggling to get any sort of consistency from its starters.

Rockies 8, Nationals 4

In Denver, Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the seventh, Colorado’s lights-out bullpen threw three-plus scoreless innings and the Rockies topped Washington, ending the Nationals’ seven-game winning streak.

Orioles 6, Rays 3

In Baltimore, Adam Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Hyun Soo-kim and Jonathan Schoop also went deep, and the AL-leading Orioles beat Tampa Bay on a cold, damp night at Camden Yards.

Brewers 11, Reds 7

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames homered twice to raise his major league-leading total to 10, Hernan Perez added a three-run shot, Matt Garza pitched for the first time this season and the Brewers defeated Cincinnati.

Twins 3, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Brian Dozier hit a bases-clearing double and the Twins beat Texas, ending the Rangers’ AL-best four-game winning streak.

White Sox 12, Royals 1

In Chicago, Matt Davidson had two hits and three RBIs in an eight-run sixth, the hosts’ highest-scoring inning in five years, and the White Sox routed the struggling Royals.

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

In San Francisco, Matt Cain pitched six scoreless innings to beat Los Angeles for the first time in nearly four years, and the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak with a win against the Dodgers .

Diamondbacks 7, Padres 6

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke struck out 11 in six innings, Chris Owings hit his first career grand slam and Arizona held on to edge San Diego.

Angels 2, Blue Jays 1

In Anaheim, with the infield playing in, Cameron Maybin broke from third on contact and scored on a close play at the plate in the fifth inning to give the hosts a victory over Toronto.