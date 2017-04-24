Cavaliers finish off Pacers in four

LeBron James stuck to the old script Sunday.

Again, he bailed out the Cleveland Cavaliers. And again, he sent the Indiana Pacers home for vacation.

On yet another milestone day for basketball’s king, James’ crowning achievement was making the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:08 to play and helping Cleveland hold on for a series-clinching 106-102 victory..

“You have to mentally challenge yourself every year and go out and try to do what’s right — putting your body on the line, putting your team on the line and trying to be successful,” James said. “It’s very hard.”

He finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

By winning his 21st consecutive first-round game, James broke a tie with Michael Cooper, Magic Johnson and James Worthy for the longest streak under the NBA’s current playoff format.

James also improved to 52-0 in the playoffs when his team takes a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter.

James considered the milestones a footnote on a day the Cavs blew a 13-point lead and allowed the Pacers to come all the way back and take a 102-100 lead with 1:31 to go.

“They were giving it all they had,” James said. “Obviously, a loss would have ended their season. We just had to weather the storm once again.”

Of course that’s when James took the cue and came to the rescue.

He made the long 3 to give Cleveland the lead, poked the ball away from Young on the next possession, grabbed the rebound when Paul George missed a 3 with 1.9 seconds to go that could have forced overtime and, of course, made 1 of 2 free throws to seal the win.

Now Cleveland takes a seven-game winning streak into the conference semifinals against either Milwaukee or Toronto.

For Indiana, it will go down as yet another tormenting chapter in their rivalry with James.

James’ teams have eliminated the Pacers four times in six years and completed the first-four game sweep in Indiana’s NBA history. Cleveland finished the season 7-1 against the Pacers, winning the last four with a defensive stand, a rare 25-point game from three players, the largest second-half comeback in playoff history and now James’ knockout punch.

Lance Stephenson led the Pacers with 22 points. George had a series-low 15.

“It’s real frustrating to continue on losing to the same team or same person,” George said. “Ultimately, he (James) is who I’m always going to have to see and face.”

Rockets 113, Thunder 109

In Oklahoma City, Nene scored 28 points on perfect shooting from the field, and Houston grabbed a 3-1 lead in its first-round playoff series against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook had a triple-double by halftime and finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

Celtics 104, Bulls 95

In Chicago, Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, and Boston beat the Bulls to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-2.

The Celtics blew a 20-point lead, but Thomas keyed a third-quarter run that put Boston back on top after Chicago briefly went ahead.

Jazz 105, Clippers 98

In Salt Lake City, Joe Johnson scored 28 points as the Jazz beat Los Angeles to level their first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Johnson, who hit the winning shot in Game 1, scored 11 straight Utah points during a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter, including a pull-up jumper for a 91-90 lead with 3:55 remaining.